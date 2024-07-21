Fansided

British Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse for The Open Championship

How much prize money is on the line at the 2024 British Open?

By Cody Williams

Billy Horschel at The 152nd Open
Billy Horschel at The 152nd Open / Pedro Salado/GettyImages
The 2024 British Open has been a grueling test at Royal Troon. With wind and rain wreaking havoc all week, but specifically on Friday and then for the leaders on Saturday for moving day, it's been the highest level of major championship golf. And on Sunday, we'll declare a new winner of The Open Championship as they hoist the Claret Jug and take home some huge prize money this week.

Going into Saturday, it seemed like Shane Lowry was well on track to win the British Open for the second time in his career. The weather and elements, however, caught up to him in the third round as he faded out of the lead. That allowed Billy Horschel, who shot one of the rounds of the day on Saturday -- particularly among the later tee times -- to take the solo lead. Yet, he was anything but safe with upstart Daniel Brown, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Sam Burns and Justin Rose all right behind him.

Because of that, the British Open payouts this week are top of mind. How much prize money are these players weathering these elements and fighting this golf course to take home? We have it broken down, first with the winner's share and total purse, and then with a full look into the payouts by finishing position at Royal Troon.

British Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The 2024 British Open winner will receive a whopping $3.1 million in prize money this week at Royal Troon, a phenomenal payday handed out by the R&A this week. The governing body for The Open Championship raised the purse to a total $17 million this year, the largest in the history of this major championship. However, it is still the smallest -- which is a relative term -- among the four majors in golf, closest to the $18.5 million purse and $3.33 million winner's share at the PGA Championship. However, the British Open pales in comparison to the previous major, the US Open, and it's $21.5 million purse and $4.3 million winner's share.

British Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's how the full British Open payouts break down by every finishing position. (Note: Only the Top 70 finishers are listed, so we are projecting No. 71-80 based on the trends.)

Finishing Position

British Open Prize Money

Winner

$3.1 million

2nd

$1.759 million

3rd

$1.128 million

4th

$876,000

5th

$705,000

6th

$611,000

7th

$525,000

8th

$442,500

9th

$388,000

10th

$350,600

11th

$319,200

12th

$282,800

13th

$266,000

14th

$249,000

15th

$231,000

16th

$212,700

17th

$202,400

18th

$193,000

19th

$184,900

20th

$176,200

21st

$168,000

22nd

$159,600

23rd

$151,000

24th

$142,600

25th

$137,600

26th

$131,800

27th

$127,000

28th

$122,600

29th

$117,300

30th

$111,200

31st

$107,600

32nd

$102,100

33rd

$98,500

34th

$95,700

35th

$92,400

36th

$88,700

37th

$84,600

38th

$80,300

39th

$77,400

40th

$74,900

41st

$71,800

42nd

$68,300

43rd

$65,200

44th

$61,500

45th

$58,000

46th

$55,000

47th

$52,800

48th

$50,700

49th

$48,400

50th

$47,200

51st

$46,200

52nd

$45,400

53rd

$44,700

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,300

56th

$42,700

57th

$42,300

58th

$42,000

59th

$41,700

60th

$41,400

61st

$41,200

62nd

$41,000

63rd

$40,800

64th

$40,600

65th

$40,300

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,700

68th

$39,400

69th

$39,100

70th

$38,900

71st

$38,700

72nd

$38,500

73rd

$38,300

74th

$38,100

75th

$37,900

76th

$37,700

77th

$37,500

78th

$37,300

79th

$37,100

80th

$36,900

In addition to the 80 players who made the cut at Royal Troon this week. The professionals who missed the cut will get at least $8,750 in prize money for the week, which is a decent prize for just qualifying, even if they didn't play all that well.

While the British Open payouts are the least profitable of the four majors, the money is still quite impressive overall. The runner-up and third-place finisher will join the winner in making seven-figures this week in Troon. Beyond that, all of the Top 32 finishers at The Open this year will receive more than $100,000 in prize money.

British Open purse, winner's prize money from the past five years

For more context, we're going to take a quick look back at the previous five British Open payouts and purses to see how much it's increased in recent years.

Open Championship Year

Total Purse

Winner's Prize Money

2023 British Open

$16.5 million

$3 million

2022 British Open

$14 million

$2.5 million

2021 British Open

$11.5 million

$2.07 million

2019 British Open

$10.75 million

$1.935 million

2018 British Open

$10.5 million

$1.89 million

We've seen a dramatic increase in the size of The Open Championship purse over the past few years. We seemed to be on a normal track of growth from 2018 to 2019 to 2021. However, not shockingly, with the money exploding around the emergence and prominence of LIV Golf, the prize money has started going up wildly. The total purse has increased $6.5 million from 2021 to the 2024 Open Championship with the winner's prize increasing $1.23 million over that span.

Talk about growth!

