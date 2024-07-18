The Open Championship locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond: Future British Open venues
Of the many things to love about The Open Championship is the familiarity that golf fans are able to build with golf courses that we see in the course rota that the governing R&A has to pick and choose from. We all know about the likes of St. Andrews given its deep and rich history but we also have places like Royal Troon, where the tournament returned in 2024, Royal Birkdale, Muirfield, and many, many more that the British Open has starred at.
As such, it's always exciting to see where The Open Championship is heading next. Royal Troon always promised a tough test and plenty of excitement -- but what about what's to come next in the rota and where golf fans can get excited to see next?
We can't wait either, so we're going to run down the announced future British Open locations in addition to predicting some of the tournaments that have yet to be announced.
Future Open Championship locations for 2025 and 2026
Here are the announced future locations for the British Open.
Year
Course
Location
Last Hosted (Winner)
2025
Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Antrim, Northern Ireland
2019 (Shane Lowry)
2026
Royal Birkdale Golf Club
Southport, Merseyside, England
2017 (Jordan Spieth)
It will be quite a scene at Royal Portrush in 2025. In Rory McIlroy's home country, he ejected early back in 2019 when Irishman Shane Lowry went on to win The Open that year. But beyond the countrymen trying to prove themselves at a home course, it's also one of the most difficult tests in The Open rota with the conditions being truly maddening, particularly the wind.
As for Royal Birkdale, it is often considered the best English venue in the R&A's rota and was also the site of a masterclass from Jordan Spieth back in 2017. It'll be fascinating to see him and the rest of the top pros in the world return for a demanding but fair test of links golf.
Predicting future Open Championship locations for 2027, 2028 and 2029
We only have official future locations for the British Open through 2026. But let's take a look at where The Open could potentially head in the three years thereafter with some predictions.
Year
Course
Location
Last Hosted (Winner)
2027
Old Course at St. Andrews Links
St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
2022 (Cameron Smith)
2028
Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
2012 (Ernie Els)
2029
Muirfield
Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland
2013 (Phil Mickelson)
Going back to the Old Course at St. Andrews feels almost locked in for 2027. While it was a seven-year gap between playings when they last played in 2022, they traditionally head back to St. Andrews every five years, which would put it on the calendar for the R&A in 2027.
Then we're going to get two historic courses still in the rota that have still been played with regularity in modern history. More than 15 years after playing at Royal Lytham & St. Anndes Golf Club and Muirfield, it would only make sense to bring this championship back there now and bring some new eyes to some wonderful courses that produced great champions and tournaments the last time that The Open was played there.