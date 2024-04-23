One reason Brock Bowers could fall in the NFL Draft
Brock Bowers is the consensus No. 1 tight end in this year's draft class but his stock could fall on Draft Night.
Most scouts believe that Brock Bowers is the clear No. 1 tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft class after a decorated career as a Georgia Bulldog. That does not mean NFL talent evaluators don't have serious questions about his ability to be a difference-maker on Sundays.
Several scouts have recently expressed meaningful concern about Bowers' size. One scout criticized the talented pass-catcher for being "smaller and a little less explosive" than he thought after watching his collegiate film. That caused the same scout to label Bowers as a "luxury" player.
The hope for Bowers as a prospect is that his speed and pass-catching ability will make up for his lack of size and physicality. No team that drafts him will do so with the idea that he will grow into a dominant in-line blocker. He'll soak up more snaps out of the slot than he ever will as a run-blocker off tackle.
Brock Bowers draft rumors suggest potential fall over size, lack of explosiveness
The question is whether or not Bowers stands out enough as a receiver to provide value as a potential top-10 selection in Round 1. A large number of mocks have him heading to the Jets to play alongside Aaron Rodgers. If he slips past New York at 10 it could be an uncomfortable slide for Bowers and his representatives.
Most NFL front offices avoid taking tight ends in Round 1 unless they believe they possess true superstar potential. Teams would need to see Bowers developing into a Travis Kelce or George Kittle-type star to justify taking him on Day One.
The recent feedback about Bowers doesn't paint him as that kind of transcendent player. He may still find a home with the Jets early in Round 1 but his stock isn't on firm footing. Bowers may be one player whose stock is pointing in the wrong direction at the worst time. A draft night slide isn't out of the question for the former Georgia star.