3 NFL Draft QB sleepers who could be Russell Wilson's replacement for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos are reportedly ending the Russell Wilson era in the Mile High City earlier than anyone could have expected. With no real succession plan in place, there are some interesting quarterbacks in the NFL Draft that could be a long-term replacement.
By Nick Villano
The Denver Broncos went all in on Russell Wilson two years ago, sending a massive package to the Seattle Seahawks and then giving an insane contract to the then-33-year-old. The extension was for five-year, $242.5 million. He still had two years left on his deal, so the extension hasn't even kicked in yet.
The NFL announced a major rise in the 2024 salary cap, which will make the decision to cut Russell Wilson easier for the Broncos. Now, the Broncos have to figure out what's next. They gave Jarrett Stidham significant playing time last season to see if he should be the successor. He was... alright we guess. There was nothing there to say he could be a playoff-caliber quarterback. The Broncos need to find something like Brock Purdy or Dak Prescott in the draft if they are going to be successful under Sean Payton.
The Broncos do have their first-round pick, which is 12th overall. However, that's not the right time to pick a QB in this draft. There are three superstars at the position in this draft, but they will likely go in the first 10 picks. Let's find someone who falls out of the first round who could save this franchise under center.
We will use Cody Williams's mock draft to dictate who falls outside the first round (disqualifying Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy). There are a ton of great quarterbacks in this draft, and they can save the Broncos.
3. Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks
If Cody's mock draft is correct, the Broncos may be out of luck to get Bo Nix this season. He's expected to go 34th overall to the New England Patriots, and the Broncos don't even have a second-round pick at their disposal. Still, we've seen crazy things happen with lower quarterbacks in the past. The Broncos should either find a way to get a second-round pick (maybe by trading back in the first and getting assets), or they should just hope nobody wants a QB in the second.
Nix looks like a prototypical QB. He's had a wild college career, starting from day one on Auburn's campus. However, that didn't go so well. Nix didn't take enough chances, and his numbers suffered. Once he transferred to Oregon, he blossomed into this amazing downfield passer. This past season, he passed for 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Nix is sneaky old (he will be 24 years old by the time you read this), but plenty of QBs succeed after coming into the league at this age. In fact, this would give the Broncos incentive to start him earlier. They should give Nix a chance to win the job out of training camp.