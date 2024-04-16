Broncos could be heading toward another WR trade with latest rumors
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was absent from the team's offseason workout program, stirring talks of a potential trade once again.
By Kinnu Singh
The offseason continues to be rocky in the Mile High City.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was not present when the team began their voluntary offseason program on Monday. The star wideout is looking for a new contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Sutton currently has two years left on the four-year, $60.8 million contract extension he signed in 2021. He has $27.6 million remaining on the deal, but only $2 million in guaranteed money.
Sutton's deal is below market value, especially after the Philadelphia Eagles just signed wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension.
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton may want new contract
Sutton has been the subject of trade rumors for several years, but the Broncos ultimately traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in March. Jeudy received a three-year, $52 million contract extension from Cleveland, which places him above Sutton in average annual salary despite being considerably less reliable than Sutton over the past few seasons.
Sutton was selected with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a Pro Bowl nod after a promising sophomore campaign, but an injury derailed his 2020 campaign. When Sutton returned in 2021, Denver's offense was mired by instability.
In 81 career games, Sutton has compiled 298 receptions for 3,259 yards and 24 touchdowns. in 2023, Sutton recorded 59 catches for 772 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns despite ranking 56th in targets.
Sutton's statistical output doesn't seem inspiring, but he doesn't deserve all of the blame for the lackluster numbers. The 29-year-old wideout will play with the 10th different starting quarterback in seven seasons. Denver's wideouts have toiled in an offense with inadequate quarterback play for years, but Sutton has made the most of his situation.
Sutton's absence from the voluntary workouts may be related to an offseason ankle procedure, however. According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, it "doesn't seem like team or Courtland is concerned."
Depending on Sutton's demands, Denver could look to trade the wideout, especially as the Broncos attempt to land one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Sutton is the top receiver on Denver's depth chart right now, but this year's draft features an exceptionally deep class of wide receivers.