DeVonta Smith contract details, grade: Eagles give star WR lucrative extension
The Philadelphia Eagles ensured that one of their top offensive players wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles prioritized improving their roster and bringing in new coaches after their epic collapse from a 10-1 start, leading to losing six of their last seven games, including a defeat in the Wild Card Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In terms of roster, the Eagles signed running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Devin White, while bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
While the Eagles brought in players, they also made sure that some weren't leaving any time soon. The most notable one was left tackle Jordan Mailata, who signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension. There is now another pivotal player on offense that the Eagles ensure wouldn't be going anywhere.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension.
The Eagles are paying Smith $75 million over three years, with $51 million being guaranteed. Since the Eagles exercised the fifth-year option for this upcoming season, Smith will now be under contract through the 2028 season.
This is great news for Philadelphia, as they got to pay Smith before Justin Jefferson and division rival CeeDee Lamb got their new contract extension, which would have drastically reset the market.
With this new deal, Smith is now making $25 million a year, which is the fourth-highest annual salary among wide receivers, tied with teammate A.J. Brown, per Spotrac. Smith's $51 million guaranteed is the ninth-highest among wide receivers.
The Eagles negotiated a draft day trade with the rival Dallas Cowboys to select Smith 10th overall, where he was heavily projected to be selected by the New York Giants with the No. 11 pick. By doing so, they not only kept Smith away from a division rival but also landed a top wide receiver for their offense.
This past season, Smith caught 81-of-112 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. In three years with the Eagles, Smith recorded 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns on 352 targets.
This was a smart move for the Eagles to get a jump start on a contract extension for Smith before the price tag drastically increased. Now, the Eagles offense will be set for quite some time with Smith and Brown lined up and quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing passes their way.
DeVonta Smith contract grade: A