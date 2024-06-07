Courtland Sutton subtly puts trade speculation to bed with latest decision
By Scott Rogust
This has been an NFL offseason in which wide receivers have been rewarded with brand-new, lucrative contracts. Justin Jefferson just set the market with a massive four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings. Before that, A.J. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and Amon-Ra St. Brown inked a four-year, $120.01 million extension with the Detroit Lions. With that, the price tag on top wide receivers on a team has drastically increased.
When it comes to the Denver Broncos, Courtland Sutton easily fits the bill as the team's WR1. The Broncos traded away Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, leaving him as the undisputed top option in their passing attack. The thing is, Sutton is due to hit free agency after the 2025 season. But with wide receivers getting paid this offseason, fans were wondering if Sutton would be a holdout for the Broncos this offseason. Not only that, but if Sutton would be traded, as he was the subject of rumors.
Sutton was not in attendance for organized team activities, which are optional, and mandatory minicamp is scheduled from June 11-13.
While speaking with DNVR Sports, Sutton revealed that he will be in attendance for mandatory minicamp.
"I will be there," Sutton said, h/t NFL.com. "A small tidbit: It's been killing me not being at OTAs. This has been a very different offseason that I've been a part of since I've been in the league. Anybody that knows me, anybody that's played with me understands that I love this game. I love the game of ball. I give any and everything that I possibly can when it comes to the preparation, when it comes to the competition of football."
Courland Sutton reveals he will be in attendance for Broncos mandatory minicamp
That is good news for the Broncos that Sutton will be participating in minicamp, especially with the season ahead of them.
This offseason, the Broncos had significant turnover at the quarterback position. The team released quarterback Russell Wilson before his lucrative contract extension kicked in, and are eating a significant amount of dead money. To fill the void, the Broncos initially had Jarrett Stidham locked in as QB1 while bringing in Zach Wilson via a trade with the New York Jets. Then, with the 12th overall pick, the Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.
In all likelihood, there's a chance that Nix will be the starting quarterback at some point this upcoming season. Having a receiver like Sutton, who has shown the propensity to make huge catches downfield, will only help the rookie.
Sutton is in the third season of his four-year, $60.8 million contract with the Broncos. In his first season in Sean Payton's offense, Sutton recorded 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 targets in 16 games played.
Broncos fans won't have to worry about a lengthy holdout, as Sutton will be at the team facility next week.