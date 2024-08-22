Broncos fantasy football outlook: How Bo Nix can change everything for Denver
By Lior Lampert
Bo Nix's reign as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos officially begins upon him getting named the team's Week 1 starter.
Nix beat out NFL journeyman Jarrett Stidham and all-time draft bust Zach Wilson, so this isn't necessarily an earth-shattering result. However, the fallout of the announcement mutually has monumental ramifications from a real-life and fantasy football perspective. We will be focusing on the latter for this writing.
No one expects Denver to be a particularly world-beating offense. Nonetheless, the Broncos have a few fantasy-relevant skill position players, and Nix's presence under center will impact their outlook.
Considering the alternative options to Nix, this decision generally bodes well for all parties involved. After all, Denver spent a first-round pick on him this offseason after a standout collegiate career and solid preseason showing. However, let's take a deeper dive into the logistics of the situation.
First and foremost, Nix profiles as a low-end QB2 and possesses the upside for more. He fits well in head coach Sean Payton's offensive scheme as an accurate, hyper-efficient short passer. Moreover, his rushing ability is an underrated facet of his game. And as fantasy managers know, mobile quarterbacks are a cheat code.
In 2022, Nix turned 89 carries into 510 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns at Oregon. While expecting those numbers is a losing battle, any additional production the ex-Duck can provide with his legs is a boon to his value.
Nix is going undrafted in most leagues, so he's a low-risk, medium-reward option that costs practically nothing to roster. Alternatively, managers can take a wait-and-see approach with him and leave him on the waiver wire until he proves he's a worthwhile asset. But by then, it may be too late.
Courtland Sutton, WR
Most of Courtland Sutton's fantasy value in 2023 came from scoring touchdowns. He found the end zone 10 times, a total he's never come close to reaching in his career before then.
Sutton's next-closest touchdown count is six, which came in 2019. From 2020-22, he amassed four scores prior to last year's sudden spike. So, we can anticipate regression in that department this season. Nevertheless, his potential increase in target share could counteract that.
Following former teammate and wideout Jerry Jeudy's offseason departure, 87 targets are up for grabs in Denver's offense. Sutton figures to be the primary beneficiary.
Sutton is a big-bodied player who primarily operates as a deep threat and possession receiver. Be that as it may, his skill set doesn't align well with Nix's. The latter isn't known for his arm strength, meaning this may not be an ideal pairing.
As a fringe WR4, there are worse options than Sutton, but he's not notably appealing.
Javonte Williams, RB
Payton has an affinity for featuring his running backs out of the backfield as pass-catchers, dating back to his days with the New Orleans Saints. That proved true again in his inaugural campaign as the Broncos' sideline general, illustrated by Javonte Williams and his fellow backfield mates.
Williams caught 47 passes last season, which ranked 16th among tailbacks. His teammate, Samaje Perine, was 14th -- posting 50 receptions. Undrafted second-year pro Jaleel McLaughlin wasn't far behind them with 31.
Darren Sproles, Reggie Bush, Pierre Thomas and Mark Ingram exceeded the 50-reception threshold under Payton. More recently, Alvin Kamara made a living off operating in the same role. After falling just shy of the feat in 2023, Williams has an opportunity to continue the trend in Denver.
As someone who thrives in the short-to-intermediate area of the field, Nix should have no problem dumping it off to Williams. In his final year at Oregon, running back Bucky Irving (now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) caught 56 passes for 413 yards and two scores.
Currently classified as a high-end RB3 based on his average draft position (ADP), Williams is worthy of a flier.
Greg Dulcich, TE
Greg Dulcich was one of the more popular late-round sleeper tight ends in 2023, though that was derailed by concerning hamstring issues. Now healthy, the Broncos are reportedly expecting a "big year" from him.
Dulcich is an uber-athletic seam-stretcher and former third-round pick. His physical traits, combined with his draft pedigree, make him an intriguing option. But can Nix maximize his talents?
With Nix being a checkdown king, Dulcich can emerge as a security blanket in the middle of the field. The UCLA product could then use his unique blend of size and athleticism to create additional yardage after the catch.
Since Dulcich appeared in two games and saw only four targets last season, we'll use his 2022 results for reference. His 193 slot snaps and 84.1 percent route participation were sixth and fifth among all tight ends that year, respectively. That's ideal usage for players at his position from a fantasy football standpoint.
Ultimately, Dulcich is a low-end TE2 who's barely getting drafted given his environment and health issues, though his attributes mesh well with Nix.