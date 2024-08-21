Projected Broncos QB depth chart as the Bo Nix era officially begin
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos have yet to find a suitable quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 back in the 2014 season. Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Russell Wilson, and the list goes on. In Sean Payton's second year as head coach, he wanted to find the right quarterback for his system.
This past April, the Broncos used their first-round pick on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos lucked out, since quarterbacks flew off the board, but Nix was the sixth at his position taken. Even so, there was debate as to whether the Broncos made the right selection.
Even though Nix was a first-round pick, he wasn't being handed the starting quarterback job. He would have to beat Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. After two preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, Nix impressed the fanbase, members of the media, and perhaps the most important person -- Payton.
On Wednesday, Payton officially announced that Nix is the Broncos starting quarterback and will lead the offense in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Projected Broncos QB depth chart after Bo Nix named starter
Here is what the Broncos quarterback depth chart could look like heading into Week 1.
1st
2nd
3rd
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
Zach Wilson
Entering training camp, Jarrett Stidham was placed in the QB1 spot on the depth chart. Stidham played in three games last season for the Broncos, including two starts after Sean Payton benched Russell Wilson. Stidham threw for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 40-of-66 pass attempts.
This preseason, Stidham completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for 102 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. But in the team's preseason game against the Packers, Stidham powered his way into the end zone for a touchdown run.
With Stidham having an understanding of Payton's offense and playing relatively solid in the preseason, he should get the backup job. That leaves Wilson as the QB3.
Wilson is coming off a horrendous tenure with the New York Jets, who used the second-overall pick on him out of BYU in 2021. Wilson was brought in as depth in a pre-NFL Draft trade. In preseason action, Wilson completed 12-of-19 pass attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown. But this past weekend against the Packers, Wilson was two-for-six for 29 yards and a touchdown.
It will be interesting to see if the Broncos opt to trade either Stidham or Wilson to a team needing some quarterback depth. But we'd expect Payton to keep all three on the roster, especially if injuries occur at the position throughout the season.