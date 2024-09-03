3 Broncos who need to get off to a fast start in Week 1
Few people around the NFL are expecting much from the Denver Broncos this season. Only the Patriots have a lower projected win total, but within the Broncos organization and fanbase, there's a quiet optimism that this season could be the start of something special.
Much of that optimism comes from the preseason performance of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who locked down the starter's job with relative ease over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Nix was hand-picked by head coach Sean Payton with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft, and though the rest of the league collectively raised its eyebrows at the early selection of a player that many teams had projected for the second round, Nix's command of the offense has quieted the naysayers ... for now.
Of course, preseason performance means little once the games begin to actually count, and with Week 1 looming, Nix's real day of reckoning is nearly at hand. He's not the only Bronco with a lot to prove though, because the roster looks much different on both sides of the ball than it did a year ago.
The NFL schedulemakers didn't do the Broncos any favors to start the season, as they'll begin with a road trip to the unfriendly confines of Lumen Field, home to the Seattle Seahawks and the 12th Man. Which players need to get off to a fast start if the Broncos hope to pull the upset? Let's take a look.
Bo Nix needs to show poise right from his first snap
Just because it's obvious doesn't make it any less true. Quarterback is the most important position on the field, and ultimately, the Broncos are going to go where their rookie QB takes them.
The test for Nix in Week 1 is immense for multiple reasons. First, he'll be playing in an infamously loud hostile road environment. He also doesn't have the luxury of taking snaps from an experienced center, as third-year former reserve Luke Wattenberg has taken over after the dependable Lloyd Cushenberry III signed a $50 million free-agent deal with the Titans.
Seattle's new head coach Mike Macdonald is one of the most respected defensive minds in the game. His tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens was marked by aggressive, hard-hitting, yet fundamentally sound play, and with pass-rushers like Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Byron Murphy II up front, Macdonald has the weapons to get after Nix and force him into mistakes.
Nix won't have to do it all himself. Denver will surely depend on the running abilities of Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin to get its young quarterback into a rhythm, which could open up play-action opportunities, an area where Nix really excelled at Oregon.
Nix set the single-season record for completion percentage in his final college season, but it wouldn't be fair to expect him to come out and light it up immediately in the pros. The Broncos don't need him to throw for 300 yards or three touchdowns, though. They just need to see that he can handle the pressure in a difficult environment and play mistake-free football. If Nix can accomplish that, this new era of Broncos football will be off to a great start.
Brandon Jones has big shoes to fill in the Broncos secondary
All eyes will be on Nix as he makes his Broncos debut, but there may be even more pressure on one of his defensive teammates to make a good first impression. Former Dolphins safety Brandon Jones has taken over for four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons, and despite missing nearly the entire preseason with a hamstring injury, he'll be immediately thrown into the fire against a Seahawks offense that has myriad ways to move the ball.
Jones will be tested early and often by a wide receiver group that can do it all. DK Metcalf is one of the most physically gifted receivers in the league, with the speed to turn any play into a touchdown. Tyler Lockett is a crafty veteran, capable of exploiting any gap in the defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba's speed and route-running have him poised for a breakout in Year 2.
Jones will also be needed to help stop the running game of Kenneth Walker III, and he could be called upon to cover receiving back Zach Charbonnet and tight end Noah Fant, as well. That's a lot of responsibility for a guy on a new team that has been sidelined with an injury. To make matters more difficult, while the talent on the Seahawks offense is very apparent, their scheme is still largely a mystery, as they're being led by new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Grubb ran a high-flying offense at the University of Washington, but he doesn't have any NFL tape that Jones and the rest of the Broncos defense can work with.
Jones will be helped by returning starters Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian, but the rest of the secondary is new and unproven. Many fans were disappointed in the decision to let Simmons go, and as the recipient of a three-year, $20 million contract (the largest the Broncos gave to an outside free agent this offseason), Jones will be the obvious scapegoat if the Denver D gets lit up.
Courtland Sutton has to play like a true WR1
The Broncos' receiver room is a huge question mark heading into the season. Jerry Jeudy was dealt to the Browns this offseason for very little in return, and just last week fan favorite Tim Patrick was cut. In their place are veteran Josh Reynolds, who was signed after catching 78 passes the past two seasons with the Lions, and rookie Troy Franklin, a speedster who was Nix's favorite target at Oregon last year.
Second-year deep threat Marvin Mims will be asked to assume a larger role this season, but the bellwether for how Denver's receiving corps performs will be Courtland Sutton. Now the undisputed No. 1 after Jeudy's departure, Sutton has shown promise in his six years in the league, but he hasn't come close to equaling the 72 catches and 1,112 yards he put up in his sophomore season.
One thing Sutton did do last year is find the end zone. His 10 touchdowns led the team, but he'll need to put it all together this year. Catches, yards, touchdowns — the Broncos need all of it, and Nix needs someone that he knows he can turn to when the going gets tough. With very little in the way of proven talent around him, Sutton has to be that guy.
The matchup with the Seahawks will provide an illuminating litmus test in determining if Sutton is up to the challenge, as he'll likely spend most of the day lined up opposite top corner Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon made the Pro Bowl and finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting a year ago. If Sutton can win that matchup, it'll go a long way to getting this offense off on the right foot to start the season.