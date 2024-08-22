Broncos legends John Elway, Peyton Manning believe Bo Nix has the tools to succeed
By Scott Rogust
The choice was clear, and the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton made it official on Wednesday. Payton announced that rookie and first-round pick Bo Nix is the starting quarterback for the Broncos in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
This decision isn't necessarily a shock, considering how well Nix has played in preseason action. Look no further than this past weekend against the Green Bay Packers, where he completed eight-of-nine pass attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown. Now as the starter, Nix will try to lead the team to some wins and help them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. It won't be easy, considering how tough their schedule is.
But there is a pair of Broncos legends who believe Bo is up for the task.
Peyton Manning, John Elway believe Bo Nix can succeed in rookie year
John Elway spoke with reporters at the 2024 BMW Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, saying that while the jump from preseason and regular season will be large, he thinks Nix has the tools to succeed.
Elway's comments come courtesy of Mile High Sports.
“He’s going to have his ups and downs as a young guy—I had plenty of those—but I think he’s got all the talent, will, and mind strength to be able to do it," said Elway.
Peyton Manning said recently that he's heard great things about Nix throughout training camp and from Payton. Manning is confident in Nix, and says that he will only get better with consistent playing time.
"He knows he's going to have to lean on his teammates, and the veteran players have got to help him," Manning said, h/t the Broncos' official website. "They've got to do their part. They've got to play good 'D,' we've got to run the ball, we've got to make some plays for him. But look, he'll be ready. As Sean said, he's been a great student. The cerebral part of the game he's picked up. Look, it's a marathon, not a sprint, as a rookie. I'm a fan of playing right away. Getting experience is only going to make him better."
Nix made history after being named the starter. He is now the second rookie to ever earn the starting quarterback role from the get go, with the other being John Elway in 1983. So it is quite the accomplishment for the former Auburn and Oregon quarterback.
As for Manning's comments about starting right away, he knows all about that. Manning earned the nod in 1998 as the first overall pick, and struggled. Manning holds the record for most interceptions thrown by a rookie quarterback with 28. But as we saw, Manning improved over the years and became one of the best quarterbacks of a generation. That's not to say that Nix will have the same career trajectory.
Nix is coming off a stellar senior campaign at Oregon, where he threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 77.4 completion percentage, and ran for 234 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries. Nix finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, behind fellow first round quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels.
The fanbase is excited about Nix's potential as the franchise's quarterback for the foreseeable future. Now, he has two Broncos legends behind him, cheering him on. That's got to feel so cool.