A Broncos-Jets trade to give Sean Payton the saddest QB room of all-time
With this trade proposal, the Denver Broncos could have the saddest quarterback room of all time.
By John Buhler
If the Denver Broncos want something to cheer for this season, it should be for the 2024 campaign to end as soon as it begins. This team is going to stink to Mile High Heaven. Sean Payton came out of retirement for this?! He was probably better served being a FOX Sports colleague with Mark Schlereth than to let the Broncos legend rake him and his team over the coals over their buffoonery.
But you know what? Let's see if The Walton-Penners will let this thing hit rock bottom before totally blowing it up in an honest rebuild of sorts. With all the money they are paying Russell Wilson to compete competitively in competitions over in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room, the Broncos currently have Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in theirs. What if we could make it worse?
Well, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson said he is not going to let Joe Douglas release Zach Wilson. He is going to be rostered by Gang Green until either his rookie contract out of BYU expires or he is traded for a bag of deflated footballs. Since Wilson plays his best at altitude in the Mountain Time Zone, let's strike a deal and get him onto the Broncos so that he can maybe reinvent himself.
Going the other way to New York would be Courtland Sutton, who wants out of Dodge yesterday.
This gets us within $100K of $15 million assets changing hands in this AFC cannon fodder deal.
Let's discuss what this move means for Denver, as well as what it would mean for the Jets as well.
Zach Wilson to Broncos would give Sean Payton saddest QB room ever
Before we begin, here is what the two AFC bottom-feeders' quarterback rooms would look like after this trade. Denver would have Wilson competing with Stidham to be the starter, hoping to keep DiNucci from overtaking him on the depth chart to swiftly end his NFL career after only four seasons. New York would have Aaron Rodgers with Tyrod Taylor backing him up. The Jets are so good, bruh...
From Denver's perspective, you are not just getting Wilson over on an expiring deal ahead of what will almost certainly be another lost year for the franchise, but you are getting two picks from the Jets as well. They may only be a fourth-round pick this year and a sixth-round pick in 2026, but you got something else in addition to a failing former BYU quarterback. Denver needs draft capital so badly.
Although attaching two picks to Wilson's name like he is Brock Osweiler or something feels so very incredibly NBA of the Jets, who cares? They need to go for broke and try to make the playoffs before Rodgers decays before our very eyes. Getting him a weapon in the disgruntled Courtland Sutton could be a huge boost to the Jets offense. It also gets another guy out of Denver who wants to leave.
To me, this move is about getting two players in different situations to see if anything improves for them. Sutton has never played for a winner. New York could be that this year, or could disappoint again, per usual. Denver should continue to sell off high-priced assets in favor of draft capital. If they do this rebuild right, the Broncos could be a force to be reckoned with by 2028 or something, maybe sooner.
All I know is Denver must move on from George Paton. Payton actually left FOX for this bag of crap.