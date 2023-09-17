NFL should suspend Kareem Jackson after multiple dirty hits
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson put himself in position to get suspended after giving another player a concussion on illegal hits.
By Scott Rogust
In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Denver Broncos hosted the Washington Commanders, seeking their first win of the season. The Broncos lost 17-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, while the Commanders earned the 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In their meeting on Sunday, there was one instance that caught the attention of the viewing audience, and that was safety Kareem Jackson.
In the second quarter, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell connected with tight end Logan Thomas for a four-yard touchdown. But as Thomas was heading back down to the turf after making the catch, Jackson leaped in the air, with his helmet leading the way and connecting with the tight end's face.
Jackson was flagged for the hit and subsequently ejected from the game. Meanwhile, Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a concussion. This is now the second consecutive week in which a dirty hit by Jackson resulted in a player entering concussion protocol.
Kareem Jackson should be suspended after another dirty hit sends a player to concussion protocol
Back in Week 1, Jackson hit Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the head at midfield near the end of the game. Meyers was placed in concussion protocol and was not cleared to play in the team's Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills.
This past week, Jackson was fined $14,819 for unnecessary roughness following his hit on Meyers.
Now one week later, Jackson's hit caused another player to pick up a concussion. Considering that this happened right after he got a fine for a hit to the head of another player, the league should consider suspending him. The fine obviously didn't prevent Jackson from launching himself at the opponent's head. It prevented a player from participating in Week 2 while knocking the other out for the second half.
Maybe a suspension will get the point across to Jackson to stop targeting the opponent's head, especially those who are defenseless.