NFL Winners and Losers from Week 2: D'Andre Swift soars, Chargers grounded
NFL Week 2 has arrived and there's exciting action across the league. Let's dive into some winners and some losers.
It's the second week of the NFL season, which means opening day jitters are out the window and we're starting to get a feel for which teams are better than expected, which teams are right on track, and which teams could be in deep trouble.
Week 1 was about as eventful as it could have been. Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury, the Dallas Cowboys laid a 40-point beatdown on their division rivals, and several alleged contenders lost in inexcusable fashion.
Well, it looks like we're in for more of the same this week. For every team that looks shockingly like a Super Bowl contender, there's a predicted Super Bowl contender that looks shockingly like Caleb Williams' next team.
As the new season begins to take shape, here are some Week 2 winners and losers to chew on.
NFL Week 2 winner: D'Andre Swift
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense was the driving force behind their 34-28 Thursday night victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins followed up his three-interception Week 1 with a more efficient outing, but his playmakers coughed up four fumbles to negate any hint of progress.
That said, the real winner for the Eagles was newcomer D'Andre Swift, who the team acquired in a preseason trade with the Detroit Lions. Swift was unexpectedly quiet in the Eagles' Week 1 victory over New England — two touches for three yards — but the Eagles leaned heavily on the UGA product in Week 2, and to great effect.
Swift accrued 175 yards on 28 carries, with two touchdowns to show for it. He even added three receptions and six more yards through the air for those in PPR fantasy leagues. Swift was initially billed as the Eagles' No. 1 back following the trade, but he saw Kenneth Gainwell receive those touches in Week 1. After Week 2, it's hard to imagine the Eagles not force-feeding Swift on a more regular basis, even after Gainwell is back in the lineup.