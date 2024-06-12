Broncos' latest tryout would fit right into QB room in the worst way possible
By John Buhler
We are living in a simulation. I have never been more sure of anything in my entire life. The fact that somebody out there wants converted tight end Feleipe Franks on their NFL roster is beyond me. I saw the former Florida and Arkansas quarterback kind of sort of do things for my Atlanta Falcons. Just like the former head coach he used to play for, he wasn't great. He was an Arthur Smith project.
Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post tweeted out a handful of players trying out for the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. It was a magnificent seven alright, but no name registered more profoundly than Franks'. For as interesting as the Broncos' quarterback room is, let's get ourselves another 20-something who switched schools and wasn't all that good to begin with. It is like Sean Payton is trying to collect a set.
Where things stand now, the Broncos have first-round rookie Bo Nix out of Oregon, former New York Jets first-round bust Zach Wilson and NFL journeyman Jarrett Stidham. I like Nix the best out of the three, Wilson the least, and Stidham falls somewhere in between. While I am sure Payton will do his best to make chicken salad out of chicken mess, adding Franks to the equations is only pure chaos.
If the New Orleans Saints won't give him Taysom Hill, then we have to recreate him in the aggregate!
While I think there's a chance Denver overachieves low expectations, this is still not a playoff team.
Feleipe Franks could be Sean Payton's Broncos version of Taysom Hill
I'm going to be honest. I really want it to work for Nix in Denver. This is a long-suffering franchise and its proud fanbase has been put through the wringer for the better part of a decade now. Poor ownership, awful coaches and terrible front-office decisions have led us to this point, one where Nix has no choice but to be the Broncos' savior. Everything they do should be all about supporting him.
Yet for some reason, why don't I feel like that is the case? It is probably shrouded in my utter disdain for all things Payton. He still conducts himself like the smartest man in the room, despite the fact that many other intelligent men have long been in the same room as him. We are not trying to reinvent the wheel here; we are merely trying to make the Broncos franchise no longer be a heaping pile of crap!
To me, Franks isn't a solution, he is a warm camp body, a distraction and nothing more. If all goes according to plan, the Broncos could hover around .500, be the second best team in the AFC West and still finish five games back of the Kansas City Chiefs in the division standings. This year should be all about setting Nix up for success, not finding new and creative ways to stroke Payton's ego.
And besides, why would the former Saints head coach want anything to do with the Falcons anyway?