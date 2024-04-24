Grading a Broncos-Patriots trade with Denver going all-in for Drake Maye
Head coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos better be confident UNC quarterback Drake Maye will be a perennial Pro Bowler if they make this hypothetical blockbuster trade with the New England Patriots to move up to the No. 3 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Lior Lampert
Whether or not the New England Patriots trade down from the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft hinges on who the Washington Commanders take with the second selection, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic ($), who points out the Denver Broncos are keeping a close eye on what happens with a desire to move up the board for a quarterback.
Despite acquiring less-than-inspiring young signal-caller Zach Wilson from the New York Jets on Monday, "moving up for a QB is still in play" for the Broncos, Russini notes, quoting a past principle of head coach Sean Payton dating back to his days with the New Orleans Saints: "'If you love a player, go get him.'"
Moreover, Russini adds that "most teams" in the top five of the draft order "believe the Broncos could make a big swing with a package that could even include star cornerback and fifth-year option pickup Pat Surtain II... if Payton's true love is there."
Could Payton's true love Russini references in her writing be quarterback Drake Maye of North Carolina? If so, Mike Kadlick of the Behind the Mike podcast floated an intriguing trade idea he heard involving the Broncos and Patriots that ends with Denver moving up to the third spot in the draft to select Maye, sending Surtain, valuable draft capital, wide receiver Courtland Sutton to New England.
Here, Payton and the Broncos receive the No. 3 pick to draft Maye in exchange for a Pro Bowl corner in Surtain, a reliable veteran receiver in the form of Sutton (though Denver has rebuffed any trade inquiries for him), the No. 12 and 76 selections, plus a 2025 first-rounder.
The Broncos would be paying a steep price in this scenario, essentially going all-in on Maye being the face of their franchise as the team looks to pick up the pieces from the failed Russell Wilson experiment fallout. It's a risky proposition, especially considering the UNC product would be joining a roster already bereft of talent with two of the more promising players departing for him to arrive, with one being Denver's top pass catcher (Sutton).
Maye would immediately step into an unenviable situation in Denver. We've seen the impact that can have on a young quarterback regardless of draft pedigree, and the Broncos' newest addition to the positional group (Wilson) could attest to that.
Would Maye make the Broncos a legitimate threat to make the playoffs as soon as his rookie year? That's what they're betting with a transaction of this magnitude, handicapping their long-term outlook to do so. Payton better be confident he found his guy in the UNC product in this case...
From the perspective of the Patriots, this feels like a no-brainer should Denver make this offer. Like the Broncos, New England could desperately benefit from an infusion of talent across the board, with several holes to address.
Here, they land one of the most impactful players in the league at a premier position (Surtain) as he enters the prime of his career at 24 years old, forming arguably the most dynamic cornerback tandem with second-year standout Christian Gonzalez. Moreover, Sutton would instantly top the depth chart in Foxborough and give whoever steps in to be the team's quarterback a trusted target, which is especially critical considering there is belief that the team will leave the draft with a top quarterback regardless of if they trade down.
It's hard to justify this move for Payton and the Broncos, no matter how badly they want to address their dreadful quarterback room, virtually mortgaging their future for Maye. But the Patriots shouldn't think twice about it should the opportunity emerge.