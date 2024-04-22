Broncos reported stance on Courtland Sutton sends mixed signals
The Denver Broncos are confusing everyone with their alleged stance on Courtland Sutton.
By Lior Lampert
Amid buzz that the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton are willing to 'mortgage' the future of the franchise to move up the 2024 NFL Draft board to select a quarterback, the team has an opportunity to acquire additional draft capital to potentially soften the blow of a transaction of this nature by trading veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who is skipping voluntary offseason workouts due to contractual concerns and garnering interest across the league.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Broncos have gotten "multiple trade inquiries" on Sutton, adding that Denver has no plans of trading the disgruntled receiver despite him seeking a pay raise.
However, their stance on Sutton feels counterintuitive when factoring in their desire to trade up and leave the first round with a quarterback and their lack of assets to get a deal done.
Broncos' stance on Courtland Sutton communicates mixed signals about draft plans
After the No. 12 overall selection, the Broncos are not on the clock again until the third round (No. 76), illustrating how they do not possess the ammo to win a bidding war if it comes down to that -- which could be the case considering teams like the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are said to be eyeing UNC's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.
One of the longest-tenured Broncos on the roster and a respected leader in the locker room, Sutton has two years remaining on the four-year, $60.8 million extension he signed in 2021. But he only has $2 million in guaranteed money left from said deal, allowing Denver to move off his contract with little financial repercussions, making this an opportune time to part ways with him.
Instead, the Broncos seem hellbent on hurting themselves by hanging onto Sutton rather than cashing in on him. The wideout still has trade value around the league and gas in the tank to help a contender as he enters his age-29 season, enabling Denver to stockpile draft picks as they aggressively push to trade up for a signal-caller like Payton is allegedly thirsting for. Alternatively, the franchise is transmitting mixed signals by showing a reluctance to move on from the 2019 Pro Bowler.