Sean Payton's warning from the GOAT on Bo Nix is advice he should follow to a tee
By Scott Rogust
It was no secret that the Denver Broncos were searching for a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. They moved on from Russell Wilson two years after giving up players and capital to acquire him. With Jarrett Stidham in the room and bringing in Zach Wilson from the New York Jets, the Brocnos didn't hesistate to select Bo Nix in the first round of the draft. The move was met with criticism, as there was a belief that Nix was a Day Two prospect.
But this preseason, Nix has seriously impressed on the field. Just this past weekend against the Green Bay Packers, Nix completed all but one of his nine pass attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown. During this game, Broncos fans saw enough to declare Nix the starting quarterback over Stidham and Wilson. But that is ultimately head coach Sean Payton's decision.
During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talked about Payton's quarterback decision ahead of the regular season. Belichick issued a warning to Payton if he were to choose Nix as the QB1 -- don't demote him afterward.
Bill Belichick warns Sean Payton against pulling the plug on Bo Nix as QB1 early
"I think you go with him when you feel like he's ready to go," Belichick said, h/t Sports Illustrated. "What I don't think you want to do is put Bo in there and then, after three or four games, find out you need to take him out and put 'Stid' [Stidham] back in there and go that way. I don't think that would work. I think that just creates a lot of confusion, and I really don't think that's what you want to do. If you're sure Bo Nix is the guy, then you go with him. But you don't turn back. You stay with him all the way through."
These comments do make sense from Belichick. The last thing you want to do is bench a rookie midway through the season and see their confidence decrease. No matter how bad it goes, it allows the player to learn from and work through their mistakes.
We've seen how poorly some of top-tier quarterbacks played in their rookie season. Perhaps the most notable is former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. In 1998, Manning threw 28 interceptions, which is the most for a rookie quarterback in NFL history. As we all know, Manning became one of the all-time greats, winning five NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl titles.
For Nix, it remains to be seen if he will be one of the better quarterbacks in the league. But this preseason, he has been the better quarterback in Denver currently. Again, the decision is on Payton to decide who will get the start in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. But, Belichick is advising Payton to let Nix see through the entire season if he is to give the rookie the nod.