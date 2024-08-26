Overreaction Monday: Broncos set up Bo Nix for failure with drama-filled QB room
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos will start Bo Nix Week 1, which is the appropriate decision for a rookie who outplayed the rest of the depth chart -- not that it was stacked with elite competition to begin with. While Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham looked capable at times against backups, both faced their struggles in practice, with Stidham essentially sliding all the way down to de facto QB3, and possible trade candidate.
If Stidham has his way, perhaps he will be dealt before Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline. Heck, it might be Sean Payton's best course of action following Stidham's comment to the media on Sunday.
"I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that... I’ll be ready to go if I need to be. I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback," Stidham said. He reiterated that he was disappointed by Payton's choice.
Jarrett Stidham is wrong. He isn't a starting QB in this league
I'm not sure who Stidham thinks he is, but a starting-caliber quarterback in this league isn't one of them. Stidham has received opportunities in Las Vegas, New England and now Denver, and he hasn't delivered. They are simple counting stats, but Stidham has just as many touchdowns as interceptions (eight) and a completion percentage under 60 percent.
"I think they know what I can do," Stidham continued. "I think I displayed that last year whenever I was asked to come in and play the last two games, throughout practice, throughout training camp, OTAs, the whole thing. At the end of the day, I'm going to go out there and do what I do. I'm confident in what I can do, and I'll do whatever I can to help this team."
How, in particular, did you display that last year?
Broncos at risk of hurting Bo Nix
The most discouraging part of this for Nix is that as a rookie, he could use a welcoming quarterback room, and a veteran to take him under his arm. Instead, he has one quarterback who thinks he should be starter in Stidham, and another former No. 2 overall pick who's an inarguable draft bust in Wilson.
Payton believes in Nix. He will have a very long leash, despite reports of Wilson's emergence in training camp. The Broncos are in this for the long haul.
Despite Stidham's comment and the competitive nature of the QB room, Payton insists he plans on keeping all three players on the roster.
"We have enough money. I understand the question. We feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks," Payton said. "I think I have told you already, but I see the three of them making it."
With some of the quarterback injuries we've seen the last few years, it makes sense to keep three capable signal-callers on the roster. Nonetheless, if one of those backup quarterbacks isn't lockstep with the coach's decision-making, they can be easily replaced.
Stidham isn't in a position to create drama, and keeping him on the roster will hurt Nix as a result.