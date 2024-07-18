Bronny can play! Predicting his path to an LA Lakers roster spot that doesn't involve his dad
By Lior Lampert
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has a lot of doubters. Even Boston Celtics wing and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown had something to say.
Naysayers like Brown have been declaring nepotism, claiming James got selected by the Lakers because of his namesake. Being the son of Los Angeles franchise icon LeBron James carries weight, but it's a double-edged sword.
And by the looks of his first few Summer League outings, the cynics began taking their victory laps. Nonetheless, on Wednesday, James Jr. demonstrated to everyone the name on his jersey isn't the only reason he's in the NBA (albeit it helps).
The Lakers faced the Atlanta Hawks in their third game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League, where James had his best professional showing yet.
Bronny James proves he can play with a solid Summer League performance vs. Hawks
James scored an early career-best 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He didn't fill up the box score much outside the scoring department, adding one rebound and a steal. But the most remarkable and significant takeaway is his converting on two of five attempts from beyond the arc, including this clutch late-game three.
With 3:49 on the clock in the fourth quarter, James confidently fires up a long-distance jumper from the corner and buries it. His heroics knotted up the score at 79, and the Lakers needed every bit of it, considering they narrowly escaped with an 87-86 victory.
Meanwhile, now we must ask ourselves, what does this mean for the 55th overall 2024 NBA Draft pick? Where does he fit into the Lakers' immediate plans? Is there a scenario where he cracks the rotation?
Predicting Bronny James' path to an LA Lakers spot
Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick recently stated that James will spend time with the Lakers and their G League affiliate. Regardless, James seems to know what he must do to be a mainstay on the team's active roster based on his postgame comments from Wednesday.
Evidently, James is focusing on what's in front of him and blocking the outside noise. As he continues to grow in that regard, his on-court impact will only improve, as illustrated by the impressive effort against the Hawks.