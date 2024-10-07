Bronny James struggles to score but makes up for it with defense in Laker's preseason debut
The Los Angeles Lakers kicked their slate of preseason games off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They got the best of the Lakers, who were without their top stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, handing them a 124-107 loss.
However, the real story of the night matchup is Bronny James, who made his NBA debut.
The rookie guard didn't have the best offensive performance, scoring only 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting and 0-of-1 from 3-point territory.
But he did show up defensively, getting three blocks, including a massive chase-down block which came in the second quarter and swatted a layup attempt from Nickeil Alexander Walker.
He also disrupted several plays showcasing he has a high IQ on that side of the court.
JJ Redick praised Bronny James
Lakers head coach JJ Redick chimed in on the younger James' performance, complimenting his defense.
"He can do some things defensively at his size that are really unique, and I think can turn into a really disruptive defender," Redick said. "That manifested itself. On the offensive end, he's still figuring out who he is. That's our job as a player development program just to build him in."
"But truthfully, he's so easy to coach. He's got a great soul and just a great energy about him. I like being around him. I'm rooting for him. He's a good player that we're happy to have in our program."
His performance in the Summer League left a lot to be desired, as he looked very much unprepared throughout. Though he failed to show any offensive spark in his first preseason outing, he flashed several glimpses of elite-level defense which should excite Laker fans.
Bronny will likely spend a lot of time in the G League next season, but for the Lakers, knowing you have a potential impact player on the roster for years to come must be a great feeling.