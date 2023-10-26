Former Browns bust has harsh criticism over Deshaun Watson injury
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn had some surprisingly harsh criticism for Deshaun Watson.
By Mark Powell
It's been a tough season for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Houston Texan has only played in four games in 2023, and has just four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's drawn the ire of much of the fanbase in recent weeks as well thanks to the confusing and uncertain nature of his rotator cuff injury.
Watson's initial injury prognosis was anywhere from 2-to-6 weeks. However, because the injury was on his throwing arm, Watson didn't want to play until he's ready. That's fair enough, especially considering Watson's experience in Clemson and with the Texans, where he often played through injury to his own detriment. We can question many things about Watson, but his toughness is not one of those.
Former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn is tired of the excuses.
"Everyone with a medical opinion has cleared Deshaun Watson. The situation is almost similar to a kid getting a $230 million trust fund. You ask them to get a job and they have no incentive to do it," Quinn said.
Is Brady Quinn's criticism of Browns QB Deshaun Watson fair?
As I said earlier, it's unfair to question Watson or any NFL player for sitting out due to injury. Regardless of the money they make or their importance to the team, Watson has the right to take care of his body, especially if he believes it'll help him be healthier later in the season.
Watson's personal QB coach got into a spat with Quinn on social media, as well, with Quinn ending the conversation in inappropriate fashion.
Quinn's comment, which will not be linked here, suggested that the duo should "massage this conversation and get it to a happy ending." Liam McKeone of The Big Lead had the only appropriate reaction to that awful joke attempt.
"The thing about that joke is that it's not funny. Watson was accused of sexual assault. Cracking wise on the Internet at the expense of the dozens of women who were affected by his actions isn't appropriate for anybody and certainly not a funny comeback to be used at the end of a bizarre exchange with someone in Watson's circle," McKeone wrote.
No one comes off as the winner of this argument. Meanwhile, it's unclear when Watson will play again.