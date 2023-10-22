Everything Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said about Deshaun Watson's injury
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed Deshaun Watson's injury in his postgame press conference.
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns were able to win without Deshaun Watson for much of their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. This comes just a week after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers with P.J. Walker under center.
Cleveland has put the NFL world on notice, especially defensively. Jim Schwartz's group is among the best defenses in football. Even without Nick Chubb, the Browns haven't struggled to run the football. The only facet of the Browns team that seemingly isn't working is the passing game, which is led by Deshaun Watson.
Watson suffered a rotator cuff injury a few weeks back and has missed some time. When he finally returned on Sunday, he suffered what looked to be a head injury. While Watson went through concussion protocol and was eventually cleared, he did not come back into the game. After defeating the Colts, Kevin Stefanski had an explanation for that.
“He cleared concussion protocol, but I just did not want to put him back out there. I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision," Stefanski said.
The Browns head coach also believes that Watson should be ready for next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Why did Browns QB Deshaun Watson sit out after clearing concussion protocol?
Deshaun Watson explained his predicament in Week 7, as he went to the blue medical tent and cleared concussion protocol. Thereafter, Watson returned to the tent and got his right shoulder checked out, as well. Suffice to say, Watson and Stefanski did not feel comfortable with him returning to the game.
Watson and the Browns passing game has plenty of room for improvement. If they're to make a run in the AFC North, Watson needs to start playing like his old self, as the Browns have done all they can to surround him with weapons.