Browns playing it extra safe with Deshaun Watson, which still won't help them
The Cleveland Browns believed Deshaun Watson could lead their franchise back to glory, but concerns about his health continue to linger over the team's hopes.
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Browns took a huge gamble on quarterback Deshaun Watson. So far, it hasn't paid off.
In Cleveland, Watson never looked like the quarterback who earned three Pro Bowl nods in consecutive seasons with the Houston Texans. As expected, Watson missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season due to his suspension. After making his debut in Week 13, Watson embarked on the worst six-game stretch of his career. At the time, Watson's struggles were dismissed as rust, but he showed no signs of improvement in 2023. Watson eventually flashed glimpses of his brilliance when he led a comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. That positive momentum was cut short after he suffered a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his season.
Watson underwent surgery in November to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder, and he has been rehabbing it ever since.
Watson said his recovery was progressing well in March, and he echoed a similar sentiment during his press conference on Tuesday. Still, he was noncommittal about when he'd be ready.
"There’s no timeline or date that I’m going to be 100 percent," Watson said. "Really dependent on each landmark we hit.”
Watson's injury rehab continues to loom over the Cleveland Browns
Five different quarterbacks started at least one game for the Browns during the 2023 regular season. The team managed to make a playoff run with some magic from quarterback Joe Flacco, but Cleveland can't rely on that recipe again in 2024.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't seem to be concerned, however. During a press conference on Tuesday, Stefanski said the medical team "very, very good plan" for Watson, but the quarterback's unavailability is still concerning.
The Browns are expected to implement a revamped offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Talent rarely translates to success if the offense isn't on the same page. For a quarterback to succeed, he must have chemistry with the play caller and with his teammates. If Watson misses more time, it will become increasingly difficult for him to become comfortable in the new system and develop chemistry with his teammates, especially with new wideout Jerry Jeudy, whom Cleveland acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos this offseason.
“I think that’s our job, is to put the system together with the players in mind,” Stefanski said. “And, obviously, we’ll make sure that we are smart about Deshaun’s rehab and focus on getting him ready for the season. And when he’s ready to contribute in practice, he’ll be out there based on what the medical staff tells us. Now, having said that, we’re putting the system together, we’re full speed ahead in these meeting rooms. And when we get out on that practice field, we’ll constantly be trying to get better as an offense. But we’re not going to speed Deshaun up just to get the offense sped up.”
The Browns don't begin organized team activity practices until late May, but Watson's injury is still far from ideal ahead of a pivotal season for his future.
The team's statements suggest they have faith in Watson, but a closer look at their offseason actions may suggest otherwise. The Browns signed quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency. Wanting to have backup options is understandable considering Watson's injury history, but both Winston and Huntley are high-level backups with starting experience.
Another poor campaign could mark the end of Watson's time in Cleveland. If Watson doesn't improve in 2024, the Browns could soon join the conversation for the worst trade and contract extension in NFL history. The Denver Broncos joined that debate after officially ending their partnership with quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.
Cleveland sent three first-round picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for Watson in 2022, then signed him to an unprecedented fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Entering the third year of his deal, Watson has posted an 8-4 record in just 12 starts with the Browns. He's completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.