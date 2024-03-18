Browns latest QB signing proves they still can't trust Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns quarterback room is loaded with talent. While a trade could be coming, it says a lot about Deshaun Watson.
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rehabbing from a shoulder injury this offseason which kept him out of 11 games in 2024. Watson eventually gave way to Joe Flacco, who is no longer with the team and signed with the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Free Agency.
As for the Browns, they have replaced Flacco and then some. First, Cleveland signed Jameis Winston, previously of the New Orleans Saints and a former No. 1 overall pick. Most recently, the Browns inked former Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who has recent starting experience of his own in Baltimore when Lamar Jackson went down. Huntley has started nine games over the past three seasons.
None of this includes Cleveland's 2023 preseason darling, Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA. DTR could be a plausible trade candidate, or will be relegated to the practice squad barring he doesn't outplay Huntley in training camp.
Browns sign Tyler Huntley, plan for worst-case scenario with Deshaun Watson
While Deshaun Watson is the unquestioned starting quarterback in Cleveland, it's fair to wonder why the Browns need this much support at a position they ought to feel fully confident in. The answer to that question is simple, and it's that Watson himself has been unable to stay on the field the last few years, whether it be due to suspension or injury.
Even when healthy, Watson has not looked like his 2020 self for long stretches. The Browns have far too much money invested in a player whose future is a relative question mark. Yet, this take is nothing new for football fans in Cleveland.
The Browns sent a trade package loaded with first-round picks to Houston for a quarterback facing dozens of sexual misconduct allegations at the time. They then signed him to a record contract extension, and can't get off the hook.
What is new for the Browns is adding this much competition around Watson. Cleveland will have a talented quarterback room, which makes sense due to Watson's inability to stay healthy. The Browns played four quarterbacks in 2023-24, and they may have to again next season at this rate.