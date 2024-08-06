Browns have substantial advantage over rival Steelers in Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors
By Mark Powell
The San Francisco 49ers are more willing than ever to trade star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who wants a contract north of $30 million per year, per reports. Multiple teams are interested in Aiyuk, proving the 49ers have done a great job gauging the trade market. The Patriots, Browns, Steelers and Commanders are the four favorites for Aiyuk's talents.
It doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the 49ers -- a team that was just one win away from Super Bowl glory last season -- to trade arguably their best wide receiver. However, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch believe in their system. They can afford to lose their best wide receiver, much like the Chiefs could 'afford' to trade Tyreek Hill. Sure, the offense might not look the same, but it's still...capable.
So, what might the 49ers get for Aiyuk? Your guess is as good as mine, though the reported asking price has been as high as a first-round pick, or a No. 1 wideout plus picks. Aiyuk is talented, don't get me wrong, but he's also looking for a paycheck a year ahead of time.
The 49ers have leverage no one expected in Brandon Aiyuk talks
The 49ers wouldn't have as much leverage as they think were it not for some truly desperate suitors. The Steelers don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, as George Pickens has yet to live up to the billing. The Browns want to make the most of the brutal Deshaun Watson contract. The Patriots haven't had a real weapon in years. The Commanders are a fake franchise I created in Madden five years ago.
Some of the Steelers offer has been leaked, with James Daniels, an offensive lineman, reportedly part of the 49ers return. That's fine, as Daniels is good enough and can give the 49ers some offensive line depth. However, is Daniels and picks the package the 49ers are looking for in return for an All-Pro caliber wide receiver?
The Browns reportedly put Amari Cooper and picks on the block. We don't know what those picks are, but they are substantial and/or negotiable. If Cleveland is serious about Aiyuk -- and landing home over the likes of Pittsburgh and New England in the AFC -- they can increase their trade package.
San Francisco reportedly wants a wide receiver to replace Aiyuk with. The Steelers don't have that unless they part ways with Pickens, which they are not doing. This gives Cleveland a tremendous advantage, assuming Aiyuk will consider signing long-term with the Browns.
That's a big assumption, and for good reason.