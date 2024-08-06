Steelers have one lifeline keeping Brandon Aiyuk trade hopes alive
By Mark Powell
The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have the framework of two trades in place for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, one with the Cleveland Browns and another with the New England Patriots. You'll notice that conveniently left off that list are the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's unclear if the recent leak is a leverage play by the 49ers, or the actual truth, but one asset both New England and Cleveland can offer San Francisco is a veteran wide receiver back in return along with draft capital. The Steelers lack a true WR2, which is why they're in the market for Aiyuk in the first place. Trading George Pickens, it would seem, is off the table.
The Steelers aren't out of the Brandon Aiyuk chase just yet
However, the Steelers do have one last advantage to play, and it's not of their own doing. Aiyuk himself has reportedly considered both Pittsburgh and the Washington Commanders prior to the most recent round of rumors. If Aiyuk truly wants to play with only the Steelers, the 49ers don't have much choice if they hope to get something back in return.
As ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on Tuesday morning, what makes a trade for Aiyuk so difficult is that there are three sides. First, any acquiring team must get the 49ers to agree to trade arguably their most talented wide receiver, which means meeting their asking price. Next, said acquiring team will need to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal, thus meeting his price point. It's not as easy as it sounds.
A Brandon Aiyuk trade won't be easy to pull off for Patriots, Browns, or Steelers
The 49ers are a Super Bowl-caliber team as constructed, so it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to take a dramatic step back in dealing Aiyuk. However, if they can do so and land another starting wide receiver in return, such as Amari Cooper or Kendrick Bourne, along with picks in next year's draft, suddenly their receiving corps isn't such a weakness after all.
Pittsburgh had a veteran wideout who would've been perfect for such a trade in Diontae Johnson. Yet, the Steelers dumped Johnson earlier this offseason to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Donte Jackson and a pick swap. Yes, the Steelers needed a CB2 opposite Joey Porter Jr., but even then it seems as though they undervalued Johnson. Again, he'd be perfect for this exact scenario.
Perhaps Aiyuk-to-Pittsburgh wasn't meant to be. Reports indicate Aiyuk has yet to decide if he's willing to play in New England or Cleveland. The latter would be the far worse choice from the Steelers perspective, as it would keep Aiyuk in the division and provide Deshaun Watson with a lifeline of his own.