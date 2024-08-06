Steelers out of running for Brandon Aiyuk trade, what next?
It looks like the endless offseason links between Brandon Aiyuk and Pittsburgh Steelers will come to nothing.
Dubious reporting indicated the Steelers had a deal done to trade for the 49ers wide receiver on Monday. More reliable reporters didn't go that far but hinted talks were indeed happening. However, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area pulled the rug out from under fans in Pittsburgh late into the night.
"The Steelers effectively no longer are an option after they declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands," Maiocco wrote citing a league source.
The 49ers gave Aiyuk permission to negotiate contracts with the Browns, Patriots, Commanders and Steelers, Maiocco reported. Only the former two are still in the running. The 49ers accepted trade offers from both, so the ball is in Aiyuk's court to accept terms from the team of his choosing.
For Steelers fans, this is the most disappointing outcome. Aiyuk was within reach. The team simply declined to meet the asking price, which is rumored to be a veteran receiver and a package of draft picks.
So, what next for Pittsburgh?
The Steelers likely backup plan for Brandon Aiyuk is a blank stare
The Steelers passing attack hinges on George Pickens reaching his potential, but there are doubts on that front. New draft pick Roman Wilson could become a real asset. Unfortunately, he's going to miss time in training camp with an ankle injury delaying his development.
The rest of the receiving corps is less-than-inspiring. None of Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, or Calvin Austin reliably project as a true No. 2 for Pickens.
There are big-name free agents still out there like Michael Thomas, Hunter Renfrow, Corey Davis and Julio Jones. It just doesn't seem that the Steelers are in the market for injury-prone former stars or aging veterans. They're mostly filling the gaps in the unit with expendable bodies.
So being totally realistic, the Steelers are likely to stand pat. If they were biding their time to see what the 49ers would do with Aiyuk before moving on to other targets, perhaps they'll surprise us all.