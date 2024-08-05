Steelers fans are way too convinced this Brandon Aiyuk trade report is real
The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase was rocked by a fake trade report on Monday afternoon.
The premise was believable enough. Brandon Aiyuk, well known San Francisco 49ers malcontent, was allegedly dealt to Pittsburgh, a team very much in need of WR help. Aiyuk has been connected to the Steelers by various loose threads for months. This trade has been weeks and weeks in the making.
And yet, it's not real. It's a fiction. At least, it appears that way, with all due respect to Cam Marino, the lead writer for NFLDraftBuzz.com.
It's generally best to hold off on your excited trade reactions until we hear the news from a credible national source or a respected beat reporter. Those without a documented track record of accurate reporting generally cannot be relied upon.
Here's a pretty firm denial from KOA Colorado's Benjamin Allbright. A source-off! Classic.
We also have a denial from Bleacher Report's national NFL reporter, Jordan Schultz.
If Aiyuk had been traded, we would be hearing all about from ESPN's Adam Schefter and the like. So, apologies to the very excited Steelers fandom, but it's time to pump the breaks on your celebration. For those against the Steelers, hold off on the jokes and grave-dancing.
Wait until Omar Khan gets the thing over the finish line... if he ever does.
No, Brandon Aiyuk is not a Steeler
Maybe this changes in a flash. Trade conversations can pick up steam in a hurry and there's no doubt that Pittsburgh is interested in Aiyuk. Entering the final year of his contract without an extension from the Niners, Aiyuk comes highly recommended, but with major strings attached. He's going to demand a new contract for his next team, which could balloon north of $30 million annually.
The Steelers are in a good position to pay Aiyuk with such little money invested in the QB position, but not every front office is going to be convinced of Aiyuk's value. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch last season and was Brock Purdy's favorite weapon on a Super Bowl contender. On the other hand, he's an undeniable beneficiary of Kyle Shanahan's explosive scheme. Arthur Smith does not run the same offense, folks.
Pittsburgh has a solid WR1 in George Pickens, but his disposition has not always aligned with the Steelers' best interest. Beyond Pickens, there ain't much to write home about in the WR room. Third-round pick Roman Wilson has a chance to carve out a nice role. Van Jefferson is familiar with Smith's playbook. But, in general, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields won't have much to throw to next season. That is, unless an Aiyuk trade or another noteworthy addition is made.
Maybe it's only a matter of time until Aiyuk ends up in Pittsburgh. Few teams are more desperate for WR help and it's hard to envision a reconciliation in San Francisco. The day may arrive when Aiyuk is adorned in black and gold, but that day is not today. Patience, Pittsburgh fans. Let the process work itself out.