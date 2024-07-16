Bryce Harper calls for change MLB really should've made already
By Austin Owens
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies is just one of the players who made major contributions to Major League Baseball's recent success. When the now eight-time All-Star broke onto the scene at just 19 years of age, he brought with him a presence like no other and did not shy away from putting his passion on full display.
Even though there is no doubt that Harper would agree that baseball has made major improvements over the years, there is still one thing he would like to see from the past.
Bryce Harper wants to change the All-Star Game uniforms
Over the years, the MLB All-Star jerseys have taken on a few different looks. We have seen 'National League' and 'American League' on the front of the respective squads, much like 2024. There have also been years where each team stuck with a particular color scheme but added the logo or name of the player's team on the jersey. However, it is a very simple approach that Harper wants back.
Like many fans and pundits across Major League Baseball, Bryce Harper would like to see players wear their team's jersey during the MLB All-Star Game. To him and so many others, it is special to represent the organization they grind for each and every day.
"If we could change back to that, I think it would be really cool." Harper said.
If this were the case, in 2024 we would see the American League players wear the home version of their team's jersey (most likely white) since the game is being held in an American League ballpark. The National League would be considered visitors, therefore would wear their teams away/alternate jersey.
Harper has said and done some things that a lot of fans would consider controversial. However if you were to ask the 31-year-old superstar if players should wear their team's jersey in the All-Star Game, he could break out one of his most famous lines and respond with: "That's a clown question, bro."