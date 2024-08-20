Bryce Harper is catching heat from the Philly media at the perfect time
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper hasn't been his usual self since returning from a hamstring injury. In his last 22 games since returning from that ailment, Harper has a .222 batting average and a .721 OPS.
Harper's OPS is still above league average, but it's a far cry from the .306 average and .981 OPS that at one time made him an NL MVP candidate. Injuries happen, though, and Harper has been afforded every opportunity to play his way out of a slump. Harper has earned the right to stay in the lineup, if only because of his pedigree. Nonetheless, some Philly media thinks time off could do the two-time MVP some good.
Over the weekend, both Harper and JT Realmuto were given a full day off, with manager Rob Thomson refusing to use the pair of stars as possible pinch-hitters in a loss to the Washington Nationals. Phillies fans were furious after the fact, but Thomson did not stutter when explaining his reasoning.
“That’s what I’m thinking about. This is going to be a tough stretch, no doubt, and we’ve got to be able to handle it,” Thomson said. “We want to get healthy bodies, and rested bodies, so we give ourselves every chance to play well.”
However, as the Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes wrote, the Phillies must find a way to get Harper going, or they risk falling victim to a streaking opponent early in the postseason.
"(This upcoming stretch is) the toughest competition the Phillies will face the rest of the season. The best record in baseball, at the end of the season, would earn them a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the World Series. That won’t happen if The Showman doesn't start showing up," Hayes wrote.
Bryce Harper's past success against Braves should come in handy
The columnist went on to highlight how Harper doesn't have any hits in his last seven at-bats. Harper looks every bit of 31 years old, per Hayes, and is playing a new position. Perhaps he could use a rest. Hayes compared his situation to that of Trea Turner, who struggled upon his return from injury, and then caught fire after some much-needed rest. Perhaps Harper would benefit from the same approach.
The more likely scenario, of course, is that Thomson sticks with Harper because he is Bryce Freaking Harper. If there were any series that would benefit Bryce, it's this week's showcase against the Atlanta Braves. Harper has long dominated Atlanta even dating back to his days with the Nationals.
In his career against the Braves, Harper has 44 home runs and 106 RBIs in just over a full season's worth of games. That past success, plus Orlando Arcia's 'atta boy, Harper' comment from last postseason, ought to help this Phillies star play more like his usual self.