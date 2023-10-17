Bryce Harper celebrates birthday with first inning bomb off Zac Gallen
Bryce Harper homered off Zac Gallen in the first inning of the NLCS and blew out his birthday candles at home plate.
The Philadelphia Phillies started Game 1 of the NLCS with a bang. So much for Zac Gallen's homecoming.
Kyle Schwarber began the game with a leadoff, first pitch home run. Just listen to it.
Tough start for Gallen, but he's a pro. He's a Cy Young candidate and the 2023 National League All-Star starter. Surely he can weather to storm.
Well, no. Not quite. Not in Philadelphia.
Bryce Harper, who happens to be celebrating his 31st birthday today, also took a first-pitch fastball out of the park, giving the Phillies a very quick 2-0 lead.
Fittingly, Harper blew out his 3-1 candles as he crossed home plate in another instance of celebratory brilliance from the Phillies' MVP.
As this article was being typed, Nick Castellanos sent a solo shot into right field. It has been a tough start for Gallen, who appears no better equipped than Spencer Strider or Bryce Elder to handle the Phillies' power-hungry lineup.
The Phillies are on track to shatter the MLB postseason home run record at their current pace. Harper has now blasted four home runs this postseason, including a majestic two-home run performance against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, when he famously stared down the disrespectful Orlando Arcia twice.
Harper is 8-for-20 at the plate this postseason with seven walks, five strikeouts, and five RBIs. He struggled for portions of the season after returning from an elbow injury, but Harper came on strong down the stretch and he is back in full-fledged MVP form this postseason. There aren't many players better wired for playoff baseball than Harper. He relishes the moment — and so does the extremely loud Phillies crowd at his back.
Philadelphia's offense is unthinkably hot these days. The Diamondbacks have plenty of time to work their way back into this game and it's a seven-game series. There's a lot of baseball left to be played. That said, it's hard not to believe in the Phillies' rip-roaring lineup. Especially with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola dealing atop the pitching rotation.
Harper's special postseason is far from over. This is only the latest impressive feat from the Phillies' first baseman.