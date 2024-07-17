Bryce Harper's classy message for Ronald Acuña Jr. proves even rivals miss Braves at full strength
By Austin Owens
Going into 2024, the Atlanta Braves had claimed the last six National League East division titles. Expectations for a seventh straight were set in place. Unfortunately for Brian Snitker and company, it has been a very different year up until this point.
At the All-Star Break, the Braves sit in second place of the NL East but have yet to feel like much of a threat to the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly has a 8.5 game advantage on Atlanta heading into the second half of the season.
While it is true that the Braves have just simply underperformed in 2024, the injury bug has done them no favors. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider is out for the season with a UCL issue in his right arm and Ronald Acuña Jr. is recovering from surgery after another torn ACL. Losing the reigning MVP and a Cy Young Award candidate can sure take a toll on a team. Even Bryce Harper has recognized that.
Even Phillies star Bryce Harper misses Ronald Acuña Jr.
It seems just like yesterday Harper and Acuña Jr. were making their MLB debuts and showing the world they were the next big thing in baseball. Harper is now in his 13th season and Acuna in his seventh. We have been spoiled watching them compete against one another for so long now this season doesn't even feel normal.
When Zach Klein of WSB Channel 2 in Atlanta asked Harper about Acuña Jr.'s injury, Harper provided a genuine, classy response.
"I want him back in this game because the game is a better place when he's leading off for the Atlanta Braves." Harper said.
This is the case for baseball fans everywhere. Acuña's injury has likely assisted the Phillies to get to where they are today, but Harper would rather see him in the Braves lineup and be fighting for that top division spot.
As we get set for the second half of the season, the Braves and Phillies have more upcoming head-to-head matchups that will determine if the division title will come down to the wire or if Philadelphia will run away with it.