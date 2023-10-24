Bryce Harper rocked the worst possible pregame outfit to a Game 7
Ahead of Game 7 of the NLCS, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's pre-game outfit may or may not be a jinx.
By Scott Rogust
This is it for the Philadelphia Phillies. On Tuesday night, they play their first Game 7 in franchise history as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series. The winner takes on the Texas Rangers in the World Series. The Phillies lost the World Series last year to the Houston Astros in six games, and they look to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy for the first time since 2008.
Ahead of Game 6, Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper showed up wearing all-black clothing, seemingly signifying that it would be a funeral for the Diamondbacks. Instead, Arizona picked up the 5-1 win.
Before Game 7 on Tuesday, Harper showed up to Citizens Bank Park wearing a Patrick Beverley Philadelphia 76ers jersey. When it comes to Game 7s, the 76ers haven't had the best of luck.
Did Bryce Harper just jinx the Phillies with a 76ers jersey?
Harper is showing his fellow Philadelphia team some love ahead of Game 7. After all, 76ers star Joel Embiid showed up to a Phillies postseason game wearing a Harper jersey. But, the 76ers haven't had the greatest luck in Game 7's.
In their history, the 76ers are 6-12 in Game 7's. In the past five seasons, the 76ers competed in three Game 7s, all of which took place in the Conference Semifinals. In 2019, Philadelphia lost 92-90 to the Toronto Raptors on Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater. In 2021, the 76ers lost 103-96 to the Atlanta Hawks. Then, this past season, Philadelphia was defeated 111-88 by the Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum dropping 51 points.
Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos did even things out as he showed up to the ballpark wearing a retro Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey. Jordan made it to Game 7 three times in his career, picking up two wins in those contests.
The Phillies certainly have the potential to power their way to the World Series, with the likes of Harper, Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner in the lineup. But the Diamondbacks have shown this series that they are no pushovers. Expect Brandon Pfaadt to bring his best stuff.
The first pitch between the Phillies and Diamondbacks takes place at 8:07 p.m. ET, live on TBS.