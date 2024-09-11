Best teammate Bryce Harper went extra mile defending Nick Castellanos in Phillies brawl
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies have more important things to worry about that Edwin Uceta's ERA. It's not their fault the Rays pitcher took matters into his own hands, plunking Nick Castellanos and inciting a benches-clearing incident between the two teams. The Phillies would win the game itself, 9-4, but Castellanos anger toward his counterpart on the mound made headlines.
“Yeah, I just told him that it was bull [crap],” Castellanos said. “I mean, you’re throwing a baseball over 90 mph. You’re frustrated and you’re going to throw at somebody? You know? That’s like my 2-year-old throwing a fit because I take away his dessert before he’s finished.”
Bryce Harper, who was standing at second base at the time, rushed towards the mount in an attempt to defend Castellanos. However, Uceta was not facing Harper, and the former MVP didn't want to hit the Rays pitcher from behind.
“I don’t want to be a loser and come up behind him,” Harper said. “If he’s going to turn around, then all right, let’s go. But he never turned around, so I didn’t want to."
Bryce Harper came to Nick Castellanos, Phillies defense in brawl
Uceta confirmed postgame that he didn't know how close Harper had been to him, while also suggesting he didn't hit Castellanos on purpose. That was seemingly rebuffed by Rays manager Kevin Cash, who said Uceta lost his composure. Much like during the game, Harper himself had plenty to say about Uceta and the situation itself in the clubhouse.
“I mean, it’s not a game that we play, man,” Harper said. “It shouldn’t be. Guys throw too hard nowadays. You’re getting mad because a guy hits a homer off you or you blow the lead, walk the guy and come out of the game. I mean, what are you going to do? The situation really fired me up. It upset me. It’s not something that you should accept as Major League Baseball.”
Bryce Harper knows what an errant HBP can do
Harper, of all players, knows what can happen when plunked by an errant fastball. Castellanos came away lucky in comparison, as he was only hit the midsection. Harper was drilled by a 97 MPH fastball to the face in 2021, and broke his left thumb on another HBP in 2022.
Most importantly, though, the Phillies are in a pennant race. The NL East is their for the taking -- as they currently hold an eight-game lead -- but Harper knows the wrong injury can turn this season on its head.
“We’re in a race right now,” Harper said. “We’re doing our thing. We’re trying to get into the postseason. A guy wants to drill him. It’s not right.”
Thankfully, Tuesday night was not that incident. Next time the Phils might not be so lucky.