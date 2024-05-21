Bryce Harper is winning the hearts of Phillies fans on and off the field
When the Philadelphia Phillies landed Bryce Harper in free agency with a 13-year, $330 million contract back in 2019, it was expected that the slugger would deliver on the field. He certainly has, and in his five-plus years in Philadelphia, he's put up numbers right in line and even slightly better than what he did in seven phenomenal years in Washington with the Nationals.
Harper won his second National League MVP award back in 2021, and he's been an absolute assassin in the postseason, nearly single-handedly destroying the NL East rival Braves each of the last two playoffs in helping the Phillies reach back-to-back NLCS and one World Series.
Harper looks all but certain to have another chance at playoff heroics, as the Phillies are off to a tremendous start to the season. Philly's 34-14 record is the best mark in baseball, and five games better than the Braves, who have won the NL East each of the last six seasons.
Harper has endeared himself to Philadelphia in a way that few athletes not named Jason Kelce can say they have, and recently, he delivered in the clutch in a new way. Take a look:
That's right, Bryce Harper sealed the deal for one young Philadelphian's promposal
Add helping young love to the oversized list of achievements Harper has since coming to the cheesesteak capital of the world. I can't imagine what went through the girl's head when she opened the door and saw Bryce Harper there, but you can't blame her for being so delirious that she hugged Harper before she hugged her prom date.
Much like baby gender reveals, promposals have gotten more and more over the top in recent years. Heck, the word "promposal" only recently entered the lexicon as the rite of high school passage became a platform for truly going all-out in the name of love. Even though the promposal is a new idea, though, baseball is timeless, and the handshake between Harper and the girl's father at the end of the video only proves that this young man made a wise choice. Goodbye "What are your intentions with my daughter," hello "Welcome to the family, son."
Credit to the young man for somehow pulling this off, and to Harper for reinforcing his hero status in such an awesome way. The only downside, though, is that any young Philadelphian who aspires to win the heart of his beloved has been put on notice that flowers and candy just won't cut it anymore. I wonder what Jason Kelce is up to?