Literally no one wants to watch Bryce Young and the Panthers play the Falcons in the rain
If you need to get your sicko fix, watch the Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons in the rain.
By John Buhler
It may be hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain, but that was last month. It is a long December with no reason to believe that this year could be better than the last if you are the lousy Carolina Panthers. They may have traded up from No. 9 to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears to draft former Alabama star Bryce Young, but nobody wants to watch him play, especially in the pouring rain.
1-12 Carolina hosted the 6-7 Atlanta Falcons in a mid-to-late December division game on Sunday afternoon. The weather in Charlotte looked as miserable as this awful football team. Carolina already fired its head coach before the end of its first year. For the first time in quite a while, we are all jealous of Frank Reich, who does not have to subject himself to pneumonia-like conditions in this downpour.
Points have been at a premium to say the least in this game, as throwing the ball has been especially challenging. It has been a lot of running the football, great defense and hold on for dear life special teams. Watching the worst game FOX has to offer in the early-afternoon window on Sunday is like watching a bad MAC game, but even playing in the snow in Toledo would be more enjoyable than this.
The Sickos Committee may be able the college game, but they want to have this one for dessert.
For four dollars, you can watch two sub-.500 teams duke it out in a most glorious wintery monsoon!
While the Falcons can be the epitome of frustration more often than not, the Panthers have not been the same franchise since losing Super Bowl 50 eight years ago. An ownership change, parlayed with Cam Newton falling apart physically has led to the Panthers being one of the worst teams in the NFL. Young could change the franchise's fortunes, but this awful team won't even have its first-round pick.
The good news for everybody involved is that the ground attack will probably be a constant throughout, resulting in a slow-paced game that ends very quickly. Yes, Atlanta needs a win to keep its playoff dreams realistically alive, but Carolina would love to play spoiler here. No matter what happens in this game, you hope that everybody playing in it gives great effort from start to finish.
Overall, we could look at this game as one of two things for both teams. For Atlanta, a win may propel the Falcons into the playoffs. A loss to Carolina probably means it is the beginning of the end for Arthur Smith in Flowery Branch. For Carolina, a win could be a turning point for Young's pro career. A loss would be just more of the same, perhaps standing as the nadir for the NFC franchise as a whole.
The amount of free advertising for the poncho industry from this game may never be replicated.