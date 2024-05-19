Bryson DeChambeau major record: Wins and best finishes at majors
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the lightning-rods of the golf world. Whether it was his decision to add massive amounts of weight in order to increase his distances dramatically, the choice to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, or even just his penchant for creating viral content and viral moments, he always draws the eyes of golf fans. And so he did so again at the 2024 PGA Championship.
DeChambeau entered the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship sitting two off of the lead. He then fired off a masterful final round that, when he finished up, left him tied for the lead with Xander Schauffele, who still had two holes left to play at the time. But it certainly put DeChambeau in the mix to potentially make a move to win a major championship, even if it meant going to a playoff.
But how has Bryson DeChambeau performed in majors in his career? Let's take a look.
Has Bryson DeChambeau ever won a major?
Yes, Bryson DeChambeau has won a major championship. His lone victory in a major came at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. It was a truly dominant performance for the SMU product as he entered the final round two back of the lead with a score of -3 but fired off a 3-under Sunday round at the challenging, long golf course while the rest of the players on the leaderbaord faded dramatically. He ultimately earned a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff and was the only player under-par for the week while also being just one of two players with Wolff who shot better than +2 for the week at Winged Foot.
DeChambeau was also the winner of the 2015 U.S. Amateur.
Bryson DeChambeau's best finish at every major championship
We know that DeChambeau has the win at Winged Foot for the U.S. Open, but what about other majors? Let's take a look his best finish at the PGA Championship, The Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
Major Championship
Best Finish
Number of Top 10s
The Masters
T6 (2024)
1
PGA Championship
2nd (2024)
3
U.S. Open
Win (2020)
1
The Open Championship
T8 (2022)
1
Despite being a major championship winner and having at least a Top 8 finish in all four major championships, the overall record in majors for Bryson DeChambeau has not been the most spectacular thing in the world. He has only six total Top 10s in his career, including his U.S. Open win being the only Top 10 finish at that tournament. Beyond that, his performance in 2024 at The Masters was a breakthrough after having never even finished inside the Top 20 before leading after the first round and ultimately finishing T6.