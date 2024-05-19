Fansided

PGA Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla?

By Cody Williams

2024 PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship / Andrew Redington/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 PGA Championship has been packed to the brim with drama and entertainment. Obviously, the biggest storyline of the week was reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler being arrested early on Friday morning ahead of his tee time. But the golf out at Valhalla Golf Club has delivered the goods as well, setting up for a thrilling finish on Sunday with Xander Schauffele in the lead.

Schauffele entered the final round tied with Collin Morikawa for the lead at the PGA Championship but they were anything but clear of the chase pack behind them. Sahith Theegala was just one shot behind the leaders with Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry all nipping at their heels from two strokes back. It set up for a storybook and thrilling finish on Sunday at Valhalla, especially with the lack of defense the golf course had shown throughout the week in terms of scoring.

Obviously, every player in the field this week was looking for major championship glory and the chance to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. However, the PGA Championship payout and prize money on the line isn't anything to scoff at. How much is the purse and how much money is on the line this week at Valhalla? We have it all broken down for you.

PGA Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla will receive $3.33 million for the victory at the major championship, a record-high for the tournament as is the total $18.5 million purse the players are competing for a share of this week. However, the PGA Championship purse at that $18.5 million total is less than this year's Masters ($20 million) and at last year's U.S. Open ($20 million) but does exceed the purse at last year's Open Championship ($16.5 million). It's also a $1 million increas from the purse at the 2023 PGA Championship.

PGA Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a full PGA Championship payout breakdown for every finishing position in the field.

Finishing Position

PGA Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.33 million

2nd

$1.99 million

3rd

$1.26 million

4th

$888,000

5th

$740,000

6th

$660,580

7th

$618,300

8th

$577,790

9th

$539,030

10th

$502,040

11th

$466,810

12th

$433,340

13th

$401,630

14th

$371,690

15th

$343,500

16th

$317,080

17th

$292,420

18th

$269,520

19th

$248,380

20th

$229,000

21st

$211,390

22nd

$195,530

23rd

$181,440

24th

$169,990

25th

$158,980

26th

$148,410

27th

$138,280

28th

$128,590

29th

$119,340

30th

$110,540

31st

$103,490

32nd

$97,330

33rd

$92,040

34th

$87,640

35th

$84,110

36th

$80,770

37th

$77,510

38th

$74,340

39th

$71,250

40th

$68,260

41st

$65,350

42nd

$62,530

43rd

$59,800

44th

$57,160

45th

$54,610

46th

$51,140

47th

$49,760

48th

$47,470

49th

$45,270

50th

$43,160

51st

$41,130

52nd

$39,190

53rd

$37,340

54th

$35,580

55th

$33,910

56th

$32,320

57th

$30,830

58th

$29,590

59th

$28,540

60th

$27,660

61st

$26,950

62nd

$26,440

63rd

$26,000

64th

$25,590

65th

$25,190

66th

$24,800

67th

$24,430

68th

$24,060

69th

$23,690

70th

$23,340

71st

$23,060

72nd

$22,830

73rd

$22,650

74th

$22,470

75th

$22,350

76th

$22,230

77th

$22,140

78th

$22,100

Missed Cut

$4,000

There's quite a bit of money on the line for just a good finish this week, even if a player doesn't win. The Top 3 on the final leaderboard will all clear a seven-figure payout at the 2024 PGA Championship. Meanwhile, all of the Top 31 finishers at Valhalla will make six figures this week for their golfing performance.

It's also worth noting that the players who missed the cut, which was half of the 156-player field this week, will still receive $4,000, even if that pales in comparison at $18,000 less than the golfer who finishes in dead-last among the 78 players who made the cut.

PGA Championship purse, winner's payout from the last 5 years

How much as the PGA Championship purse increased in recent years? Let's take a look at the total purse and the winner's share over the last five playings of this tournament.

PGA Championship Year

Total Purse

Winner's Prize Money

2024 PGA Championship

$18.5 million

$3.33 million

2023 PGA Championship

$17.5 million

$3.15 million

2022 PGA Championship

$15 million

$2.7 million

2021 PGA Championship

$12 million

$2.16 million

2020 PGA Championship

$11 million

$1.98 million

We've seen a huge increase in the prize money at the PGA Championship over the past five years, up $7.5 million in 2024 from what it was in 2020. What's even more staggering is seeing that the purse for the 2014 PGA Championship -- the last time this major championship was played in Louisville at Valhalla -- was at only $9.913 million with the winner receiving $1.8 million (less than the runner-up will receive in 2024).

SL - Best golfer from every US state. The best golfer from every US state. dark. Next

feed

Home/PGA Championship