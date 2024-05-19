PGA Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The 2024 PGA Championship has been packed to the brim with drama and entertainment. Obviously, the biggest storyline of the week was reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler being arrested early on Friday morning ahead of his tee time. But the golf out at Valhalla Golf Club has delivered the goods as well, setting up for a thrilling finish on Sunday with Xander Schauffele in the lead.
Schauffele entered the final round tied with Collin Morikawa for the lead at the PGA Championship but they were anything but clear of the chase pack behind them. Sahith Theegala was just one shot behind the leaders with Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry all nipping at their heels from two strokes back. It set up for a storybook and thrilling finish on Sunday at Valhalla, especially with the lack of defense the golf course had shown throughout the week in terms of scoring.
Obviously, every player in the field this week was looking for major championship glory and the chance to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. However, the PGA Championship payout and prize money on the line isn't anything to scoff at. How much is the purse and how much money is on the line this week at Valhalla? We have it all broken down for you.
PGA Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla will receive $3.33 million for the victory at the major championship, a record-high for the tournament as is the total $18.5 million purse the players are competing for a share of this week. However, the PGA Championship purse at that $18.5 million total is less than this year's Masters ($20 million) and at last year's U.S. Open ($20 million) but does exceed the purse at last year's Open Championship ($16.5 million). It's also a $1 million increas from the purse at the 2023 PGA Championship.
PGA Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a full PGA Championship payout breakdown for every finishing position in the field.
Finishing Position
PGA Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.33 million
2nd
$1.99 million
3rd
$1.26 million
4th
$888,000
5th
$740,000
6th
$660,580
7th
$618,300
8th
$577,790
9th
$539,030
10th
$502,040
11th
$466,810
12th
$433,340
13th
$401,630
14th
$371,690
15th
$343,500
16th
$317,080
17th
$292,420
18th
$269,520
19th
$248,380
20th
$229,000
21st
$211,390
22nd
$195,530
23rd
$181,440
24th
$169,990
25th
$158,980
26th
$148,410
27th
$138,280
28th
$128,590
29th
$119,340
30th
$110,540
31st
$103,490
32nd
$97,330
33rd
$92,040
34th
$87,640
35th
$84,110
36th
$80,770
37th
$77,510
38th
$74,340
39th
$71,250
40th
$68,260
41st
$65,350
42nd
$62,530
43rd
$59,800
44th
$57,160
45th
$54,610
46th
$51,140
47th
$49,760
48th
$47,470
49th
$45,270
50th
$43,160
51st
$41,130
52nd
$39,190
53rd
$37,340
54th
$35,580
55th
$33,910
56th
$32,320
57th
$30,830
58th
$29,590
59th
$28,540
60th
$27,660
61st
$26,950
62nd
$26,440
63rd
$26,000
64th
$25,590
65th
$25,190
66th
$24,800
67th
$24,430
68th
$24,060
69th
$23,690
70th
$23,340
71st
$23,060
72nd
$22,830
73rd
$22,650
74th
$22,470
75th
$22,350
76th
$22,230
77th
$22,140
78th
$22,100
Missed Cut
$4,000
There's quite a bit of money on the line for just a good finish this week, even if a player doesn't win. The Top 3 on the final leaderboard will all clear a seven-figure payout at the 2024 PGA Championship. Meanwhile, all of the Top 31 finishers at Valhalla will make six figures this week for their golfing performance.
It's also worth noting that the players who missed the cut, which was half of the 156-player field this week, will still receive $4,000, even if that pales in comparison at $18,000 less than the golfer who finishes in dead-last among the 78 players who made the cut.
PGA Championship purse, winner's payout from the last 5 years
How much as the PGA Championship purse increased in recent years? Let's take a look at the total purse and the winner's share over the last five playings of this tournament.
PGA Championship Year
Total Purse
Winner's Prize Money
2024 PGA Championship
$18.5 million
$3.33 million
2023 PGA Championship
$17.5 million
$3.15 million
2022 PGA Championship
$15 million
$2.7 million
2021 PGA Championship
$12 million
$2.16 million
2020 PGA Championship
$11 million
$1.98 million
We've seen a huge increase in the prize money at the PGA Championship over the past five years, up $7.5 million in 2024 from what it was in 2020. What's even more staggering is seeing that the purse for the 2014 PGA Championship -- the last time this major championship was played in Louisville at Valhalla -- was at only $9.913 million with the winner receiving $1.8 million (less than the runner-up will receive in 2024).