Xander Schauffele major record: Best finishes in every major
Xander Schauffele is one of the stalwarts and truly one of the best players on the PGA Tour. We saw it prior to the start of the 2024 PGA Championship when the 30-year-old led wire-to-54-holes at Quail Hollow only to be chased down and get stuck in neutral in the final round to lose to Rory McIlroy. But rather than crumble, Schauffele showed up at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla ready to make a statement.
In the first round, Schauffele tied the record for the lowest-ever round at a major with a 9-under 62. He then continued to stay in front of the pack as he came held strong and entered Sunday at the PGA Championship tied for the 54-hole lead for the second straight week.
Tied with Collin Morikawa and paired with him for the final round, it was hard not to compare the two as Morikawa is a two-time major champion. But what about Xander Schauffele in majors? What has his record looked like and has he won one? Let's take a look at his history and best performances in every major championship.
Has Xander Schauffele ever won a major championship?
Xander Schauffele has won a major championship after taking the Wanamaker Trophy at the 2024 PGA Championship with a record-low score.
Schauffele had never won a major championship prior to Valhalla, which has been one of the biggest points of criticism with the golfer who came into the 2024 PGA Championship as the No. 3-ranked player in the world according to the OWGR. He has 10 professional wins in his career but, based on his statistical profile, many have expected him to win more often than he has, particularly in the best fields of the year at major championships.
Schauffele consistently rates out as one of the best golfers in the world by his statistics. However, his win percentage has been far lower than some of his peers who, at least by the numbers, have not played as stellar consistently as Schauffele. However, there are many who have long believed that it's only a matter of time before the X-Man gets his first major win based on his past performance in majors.
Xander Schauffele's best finishes at major championships
Here's a look at the best finish for Xander Schauffele at all four major championships:
Major Championship
Xander Schauffele's Best Finish
Number of Top 10s
The Masters
T2 (2019)
4
PGA Championship
Win (2024)
2
U.S. Open
T3 (2019)
6
The Open Championship
T2 (2018)
1
For all of the criticism that Schauffele has received for his major championship performance, he has some great finishes, including now a win along with two runner-up finishes and 13 finishes inside the Top 10 in 28 starts. That's pretty impressive but it does beg the question of why he hasn't had a win. What's most interesting as it pertains to the 2024 PGA Championship, though, is this had been historically the worst major for Schauffele with one Top 10 and two of his three total missed cuts across all majors.