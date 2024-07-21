Who was the last golfer to win PGA Championship, British Open in the same year?
Coming into the 2024 golf season, one of the big storylines that carried over from the past couple of years as well was whether or not Xander Schauffele would win a major championship. After all, he'd long been one of the best players in the world with tremendous PGA Tour success and otherwise but major triumph had eluded him. That all changed at Valhalla for the 2024 PGA Championship, though.
In a high-octane, low-scoring affair, Schauffele was clutch and steady to capture major championship glory for the first time. But then, lo and behold, that might've just unblocked the dam for the elite American talent. Because at the 2024 British Open Championship at Royal Troon, he once again found himself in major contention, especially after lingering and then blitzing the field with a final round 65 on Sunday.
That put Schauffele in line to join an illustrious list of players to win the PGA Championship and British Open Championship in the same season. But who is on that list? You'll probably recognize several of the most recent names, especially the most recent golfer to accomplish that feat.
Last player to win PGA Championship, British Open Championship in same season
The last player to win the PGA Championship and the British Open Championship in the same year was none other than Rory McIlroy in the 2014 season. However, he accomplished this feat before the PGA was moved to May and was, instead, still played in August as the final major of the year.
As such, he first captured The Open Championship crown in 2014 at Royal Liverpool with a two-stroke victory over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia. He then went on to outlast Phil Mickelson at the 2014 PGA Championship just three weeks later at Valhalla by one shot. This, incidentally, was the last time Rory won a major.
Players to win PGA Championship, British Open Championship in same year since 2000
Only three players have won the PGA Championship and The Open Championship in the same season since 2000 on four different occasions. So let's give this group their due and bring the names to light.
Player
Year Winning PGA Championship, British Open
Tiger Woods
2000
Tiger Woods
2006
Padraig Harrington
2008
Rory McIlroy
2014
It's not remotely shocking to see that Tiger Woods accomplished the feat twice when he was in the most dominant era of his career, including completing the Tiger Slam in 2000. And while some might think that Padraig Harrington may not belong with Woods and Rory, he most certainly does as one of the best European golfers of his generation, which this feat is most definitely exemplary of when you consider the feat he accomplished.