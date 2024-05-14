PGA Championship tee times, format, field, purse, TV schedule, how to watch for 2024
The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla was always going to be intriguing as the second major championship of the year. But with the storylines and narratives we're watching, it could legitimately be an all-timer for the game of golf.
Coming into the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy is returning to the venue where he last won a major 10 years ago. Scottie Scheffler, the heavy favorite, is eyeing the second leg of the grand slam after a dominant start to the year and just days after the birth of his first child. Brooks Koepka aims to go back-to-back for the second time at the PGA Championship. Jordan Spieth wants to complete the career grand slam, becoming only the sixth player to do so. Justin Thomas returns home to Kentucky for a major he's won twice. Ludvig Åberg aims to continue his torrid start to his pro career. And the list goes on.
It's going to be can't-miss action in Louisville this week, so we've got you covered with everything to know about the 2024 PGA Championship, starting with the ever-important tee times.
2024 PGA Championship tee times, everything to know for Valhalla
2024 PGA Championship tee times, groupings and field: Rounds 1 and 2
Here are the full 2024 PGA Championship tee times (* denotes teeing off on Hole No. 10):
Group
Thursday Tee Time (ET)
Friday Tee Time (ET)
Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
7:15 a.m
12:40 p.m.*
Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk
7:20 a.m.*
12:45 p.m.
Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
7:26 a.m.
12:51 p.m.*
Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
7:31 a.m.*
12:56 p.m.
Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace
7:37 a.m.
1:02 p.m.*
Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
7:42 a.m.*
1:07 p.m.
Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
7:48 a.m.
1:13 p.m.*
Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
7:53 a.m.*
1:18 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
7:59 a.m.
1:24 p.m.*
Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
8:04 a.m.*
1:29 p.m.
Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
8:10 a.m.
1:35 p.m.*
Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
8:15 a.m.*
1:40 p.m.
Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
8:21 a.m.
1:46 p.m.*
Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
8:26 a.m.*
1:51 p.m.
John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert Macintyre
8:32 a.m.
1:57 p.m.*
Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
8:37 a.m.*
2:02 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
8:43 a.m.
2:08 p.m.*
Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
8:48 a.m.*
2:13 p.m.
Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen
8:54 a.m.
2:19 p.m.*
Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood
8:59 a.m.*
2:24 p.m.
Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee
9:05 a.m.
2:30 p.m.*
Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
9:10 a.m.*
2:35 p.m.
Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
9:16 a.m.
2:41 p.m.*
Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester
9:21 a.m.*
2:46 p.m.
Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen
9:27 a.m.
2:52 p.m.*
Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui
9:32 a.m.*
2:57 p.m.
Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori
12:40 p.m.*
7:15 a.m.
David Puig, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
12:45 p.m.
7:20 a.m.*
Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
12:51 p.m.*
7:26 a.m.
Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima
12:56 p.m.
7:31 a.m.*
Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman
1:02 p.m.*
7:37 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Cam Davis, Harris English
1:07 p.m.
7:42 a.m.*
Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
1:13 p.m.*
7:48 a.m.
Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicola Hojgaard
1:18 p.m.
7:53 a.m.*
Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston
1:24 p.m.*
7:59 a.m.
Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
1:29 p.m.
8:04 a.m.*
Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
1:35 p.m.*
8:10 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
1:40 p.m.
8:15 a.m.*
Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard
1:46 p.m.*
8:21 a.m.
Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:51 p.m.
8:26 a.m.*
Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
1:57 p.m.*
8:32 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
2:02 p.m.
8:37 a.m.*
Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
2:08 p.m.*
8:43 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
2:13 p.m.
8:48 a.m.*
Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
2:19 p.m.*
8:54 a.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
2:24 p.m.
8:59 a.m.*
John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
2:30 p.m.*
9:05 a.m.
Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
2:35 p.m.
9:10 a.m.*
Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti
2:41 p.m.*
9:16 a.m.
Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
2:46 p.m.
9:21 a.m.*
Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup
2:52 p.m.*
9:27 a.m.
Braden Shattuck, C.T. Pan, S.H. Kim
2:57 p.m.
9:32 a.m.*
Let's highlight some of the biggest groups in the field. Tiger Woods will play with Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley, teeing off at 8:04 a.m. ET on Thursday for Round 1 and 1:29 p.m. ET on Friday for Round 2. Defending champion Brooks Koepka will be grouped with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth with a tee time at 8:37 a.m. ET on Thursday and 2:02 p.m. ET on Friday. Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark -- the other three major winners from 2023 -- will tee off at 2:13 p.m. ET on Thursday and 8:48 a.m. ET on Friday.
The PGA Championship field was released a week prior to the event at Valhalla. Here's a look at that field list of the 156 players teeing it up for the year's second major.
Since the field list was released, the following players have withdrawn from the field at Valhalla: Taylor Montgomery, Steve Stricker. The following players have also been added to the field, starting with the qualifier from his win at the Myrtle Beach Classic: Chris Gotterup, Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan.
2024 PGA Championship format: Field size, cut rules and more
The field for the PGA Championship is set for 156 players, making it one of the biggest fields of the year, particularly in major championships. As for the PGA Championship cut, the Top 70 players and ties after two rounds. These are the same rules and cut format in place for The Open Championship but differ from the PGA Tour (Top 65 and ties), The Masters (Top 50 and ties) and US Open (Top 60 and ties). Every player who makes the cut this week at Valhalla will get paid out.
2024 PGA Championship purse: Winner's prize money and total purse
The 2024 PGA Championship purse has not yet been announced for this year's tournament by the PGA of America. Last year, the purse was set at $17.5 million. But after seeing a massive increase at this year's Masters, we should be expected to see the purse increase again and be even closer (if not at or above) to the $20 million mark we see for signature events on the PGA Tour.
2024 PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch, times, live stream info
Here's a look at the TV coverage for the 2024 PGA Championship this week.
Date
TV Channel, Coverage Times
Live Stream
Thursday, May 16
ESPN, 12-8 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET
Friday, May 17
ESPN, 1-8 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 18
ESPN, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET | CBS, 1-7 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 8-10 a.m. ET, Paramount+, 1-7 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 19
ESPN, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET | CBS, 1-7 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 8-10 a.m. ET, Paramount+, 1-7 p.m. ET
ESPN and CBS will have the TV coverage of the event this week with ESPN holding all of the cards on Thursday and Friday and the morning coverage for the weekend. CBS will then have the coverage in the afternoon and primetime on Saturday and Sunday.
Live streaming will be available on ESPN+ with their PGA Tour Live and special coverage throughout each day, but exclusively every morning Thursday through Sunday. You can sign up for ESPN+ to stream via a paid subscription to be able to watch Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and Simulcast feeds throughout the tournament. Streaming will also be available for the ESPN broadcasts on Watch ESPN when you log in with a cable or satellite subscription.
Fans can also stream the CBS coverage on Saturday or Sunday through Paramount+ with a paid subscription.