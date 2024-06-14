Bubbles burst: Despite rumors, Knicks aren't interested in Donovan Mitchell, Paul George or Karl-Anthony Towns
Despite the rumors suggesting the New York Knicks will trade for a second star this offseason, they reportedly aren't enamored with any of the top names who could be available. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, "there isn't that obvious top-10 player who could be on the move come July, or even beyond that," for the Knicks before the start of next season.
Of the many different game-changers in the NBA, Katz breaks down five veterans that could be available this offseason. (Paul George, Donovan Mitchell, Mikal Bridges, Karl Anthony Towns, and Dejounte Murray) First, Katz details that "the Knicks have kicked George's name around before but they never seriously pursued him in a deal".
The reporter further explains that the Clippers can't execute a sign-and-trade for Paul since they are above the second apron. George could only be a New York uniform if he were "to opt into his 48.8 million player option for 2024-25, then have L.A work out a trade". This is extremely unlikely since the star couldn't get a long-term deal in this scenario until after he starts playing for New York.
The Knicks will likely be in the same situation with Mitchell as the franchise "would not be as enthusiastic in their pursuit of him." Regarding Mikal Bridges, "the Nets have expressed zero interest in trading," him so it would not matter if the Knicks threw everything they could at Brooklyn.
Towns could be on the move as the Timberwolves possibly cut down player personnel costs. Still, the Knicks' "front office has never engaged in serious trade negotiations for him." Murray is a more realistic name for the franchise. Still, Katz mentions, "The Knicks would have to ask themselves: is Murray the missing piece, the one who will help them win the East."
With zero great options, the New York Knicks may wait until next season's trade deadline to make their blockbuster move.
New York Knicks likely not interested in trading for any stars this offseason
With the limited star market this offseason, waiting until the trade deadline to trade for the second star might be the best thing for this franchise. With all of their long-term picks, the Knicks are still likely in a good position to trade for a star next season. While Jalen Brunson is arguably a top-five star in this league, his not-so spectacular play on the defensive end means that the Knicks will likely need to trade for a forward star or a two-way star guard.
It is also important to note that New York still controls all of their late first-round picks which means they still have the assets to make a major move. With no second star coming, the franchise may settle for the return of OG Anunoby and a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein (if the Knicks can't get him to take a discount to re-sign) this offseason.