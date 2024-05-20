Knicks beat writer labels this offseason as an opportune time to trade for a star
As all of New York continues to reel from a New York Knicks Game 7 loss against the Pacers, Leon Rose and the rest of the front office are already planning moves for the offseason. According to Fred Katz of the Athletic ($), New York "is still targeting the upcoming summer as the time to trade for the next big name".
This comes as the franchise came the closest to a championship since 2000. The Knicks were also missing a couple of starters for the majority of the playoffs, it should be said. Julius Randle was unable to go for the entire playoffs with a shoulder injury and Mitchell Robinson was injured for the second half of the regular season after he suffered an ankle injury in December.
Bojan Bogdanović was also injured during the franchise's first-round series against the Sixers. While O.G. Anunoby and Josh Hart played through their injuries in Game 7, the two veterans missed various games with an abdominal strain and hamstring ailment, respectively.
Even though front office management should probably institute some kind of minutes restriction, Tom Thibodeau is a great coach in this league and is probably good enough to be a championship coach in this league.
What will a blockbuster Knicks trade look like this offseason?
In any blockbuster trade for the Knicks, New York will likely make an offer centered around Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanović, Miles McBride, and a combination of first-round picks.
Meanwhile, we have the ever-important topic of who the Knicks could be trading for. In this context, it's important to note Rose's former CAA ties, which could inform his decision-making on the trade market this offseason.
While Karl-Anthony Towns is a CAA client, the Minnesota Timberwolves made the Western Conference Finals and have a good chance to win the title. As such, the ownership group in Minnesota would likely have no choice but to keep paying the high luxury tax bills that the franchise is currently facing and not move any cornerstone pieces.
Another CAA client that could end up being a Knicks trade target, Paul George, is currently in a negotiating battle with the Los Angeles Clippers. LA has seemingly refused to give everything that George wants when it comes to his contract demands.
While the Knicks can't sign George outright in free agency, New York could agree to a sign-and-trade agreement with the Clippers. George is certainly aging and is not a veteran who can likely play at a high level for the entire length of a max contract, but New York could end up getting the most out of the star with his offensive firepower being the only missing piece for a championship contender.
The Knicks have plenty of options when it comes to trading for a superstar this offseason. If New York finds a star that fits their culture, then the franchise could be planning its first basketball-championship-related parade since 1973.