Is Paul George harboring ill will toward Clippers? Latest rumors hint at possibility
The L.A. Clippers looked at trading Paul George at this season's trade deadline. Will the star hold it against them during free agency?
Following a first round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers now enter the offseason knowing that they will have to entice Paul George and other veterans to return in a crucial team-building juncture. And with George specifically, that means things could get a bit complicated.
Sam Amick and Law Murray of The Athletic ($) reported that George is a bit of a wild card for the Clippers this offseason, most notably highlighting that the Clippers "showed a willingness to discuss him in a select few trade scenarios" at the deadline this year.
The report made it clear that LA was worried they could lose George for nothing in the offseason, which is why they explored some possible trades. At the same time, though, the possible ramifications of those talks was also explored in the report, as Amick and Murray stated the following:
"Still, does George harbor any hard feelings from that revelation, and might that affect his willingness to accept anything less than a max-salary deal? These next few weeks and months will tell that tale."
NBA Rumors: Could Paul George have ill will against Clippers, leave in free agency?
The Clippers also could have complications as they head toward the second luxury tax apron if George and James Harden both return without taking significant discounts. But there are also other considerations for LA in this instance. George is 34 years old with a serious injury history, which could cause some concerns internally.
Throw in the floated possibility of ill will and other contenders like the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers looking like suitors for George, him leaving the Clippers looks like an increasingly real possibility.
Obviously with everything being considered, it's absolutely possible that George ends up in a uniform other than the Clippers for the 2024-25 season and beyond. The financial limitations LA could face in this situation in addition to the full max contract teams like the Magic and Sixers could offer play a part in that, as does the possibility of George feeling slighted by the Clippers for floating his name in trade talks.
That last part will be the big question. There are positives for every situation that currently seems realistic for George, but if he truly feels hurt by the Clippers, that puts LA severely in jeopardy of losing the All-Star forward.