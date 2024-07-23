Best shape of his life? Training camp starts off with a bang for Baker Mayfield
By John Buhler
A new dad, but no dad bod... We have all heard the best shape of my life talks about players trying to make their way back into the league, but what if you really did become a first-time dad and just signed a mega-deal to be your NFL team's franchise quarterback going forward? That would be Baker Mayfield entering his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He seems to be in his bag now.
Mayfield caught up with the local media ahead in the earliest stages of training camp. He talked about taking part in a celebrity golf tournament of sorts over in Lake Tahoe, but is happy to be back in Florida, even though he needs to readjust to the humidity. Regardless, this is a big year for Mayfield and the Buccaneers. The Atlanta Falcons are coming, but they still remain the top dog in the division.
Mayfield went on to say that he is in the best shape of his life. He does look like he lost some weight.
“I definitely am in the best shape I’ve been in a long time," said Mayfield, h/t the Pewter Report. "I just found my routine, found a gym and some trainers that I really like, and it’s important. You learn that throughout the process [and as] the years go on. Honestly being able to stay in one place throughout the offseason helps, too. I found some great people to help me get to this point.”
You can see a confident and toned Mayfield less than a week before training camp finally arrives.
It should be noted that he must get everyone on the same page in Liam Coen's new offense as well.
Baker Mayfield seems to be in the best shape of his life entering fall camp
What this all boils down to is Mayfield recognizes the opportunity ahead of him. Fatherhood has probably played a part in this in some capacity. He is pushing 30, roughly halfway through his pro career. The first half of it was turbulent to say the least, but he found a soft landing in Tampa Bay. Although losing Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers is tough, it's not like he doesn't know Coen.
They briefly crossed paths when they were on the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. Coen left Kentucky to replace Kevin O'Connell as the Rams offensive coordinator, while Mayfield signed late in the year as a free agent to help bridge the gap to Matthew Stafford being fully healthy. Mayfield did say the verbiage is all different comparing Canales' system to Coen's, but that should not be a problem at all.
Keep in mind that it is Mayfield's job to be a professional quarterback. Again, he succeeded in both systems. Other players on the 2024 Buccaneers such as wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are professionals as well. Surely, they have to be amped about working with an up-and-coming offensive mind in Coen. Give it a few years and he too may be a future NFL head coach...
For now, Mayfield hopes to channel his best shape of his life energy in keeping the Bucs on top.