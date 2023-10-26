Bulls are already a mess after first game of 2023 NBA season
With the new NBA season exactly one game old, the Bulls are already looking like a mess with yelling in the locker room after a loss to the Thunder.
According to Julia Poe, the Chicago Bulls are already yelling at each other in the locker room this season. After a 124-104 season-opening loss to the Thunder, Bulls players were reportedly in "heated" conversations with each other. Billy Donovan left the locker room to let the players handle the situation. The veteran coach said that this type of conflict was normal for this season as the theme of this season is "embracing conflict".
Chicago was in this game until the fourth quarter when the Thunder really pulled away. To be quite honest, the Bulls are a team that is headed nowhere fast and will most likely move on from their core three by the end of the season. DeMar DeRozan could end up being a player that the team trades this season.
With the Bulls' season off to a rough start, what is the trade return for any of these major Chicago players?
With the contracts that these players have, it's hard to find a world where the Bulls are able to get a lot of great assets for their players. Zach LaVine might get two first-round picks but odds are one of them would be protected. DeMar DeRozan would really not net a lot due to the fact that he is an aging player in this league who needs to get paid next season.
With his long-term extension kicked in, Nikola Vucevic would not net a lot of draft picks and the return would be a lot less than what the Bulls traded the Magic for him. With that in mind, the Bulls might need a new front office before they trade Vucevic due to the fact it would be an embarrassment to the current brass. It seems most likely that Chicago has a long season ahead with the mess that happened in the first game of the season.