Buster Posey, SF Giants fans tired of coming away empty after Ohtani pitch
Former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey believes the team did all they could to sign Shohei Ohtani, only to watch the star sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
By Scott Rogust
The big star free agent has eluded the San Francisco Giants. Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge were two notable names that the NL West team missed out on in previous winters. The latest name they can add to that list is two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. After a rather quiet free agent cycle, Ohtani announced on his Instagram account that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a contract that was revealed by his agent to be 10 years, worth $700 million. It was later reported that $680 million of that deal was deferred until after the 2033 season.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi would reveal that the Giants offered a similar deal to what the Dodgers gave Ohtani, saying that the decision was ultimately up the the ace pitcher and slugger. Ohtani picked the Dodgers over the Giants.
Former Giants catcher and current member of the team's ownership group, Buster Posey spoke with The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly (subscription required) about the disappointment of stars pushing them aside in free agency. Posey said regarding losing out on Ohtani, Judge and Harper, "Unfortunately, we're in a bit of a free-agent slump."
Buster Posey says Giants are in 'a bit of a free-agent slump'
When discussing the Giants' free agency pursuit of Ohtani, which Posey revealed he spoke with the star's agent immediately once free agency began, the former catcher believes they couldn't have done any more to convince him to sign.
“I don’t think so,” said Posey, h/t The Athletic. “I really don’t. I’ve thought about it since the news came out. I really don’t think so. It’s different but similar to playing the game: I always wanted to feel when you’re done, win or lose, that you put it out there. I really feel like we did.
“I also gave this analogy to somebody: Throughout my career, I would’ve rather had three broken-bat hits in a game than three lineouts at somebody. For people to say, ‘Well, you did everything you could. You hit the ball on the nose.’ It’s like, yeah, but ultimately you want results. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result and so, you know, we’ll keep pushing.”
Ohtani met with the Giants at Oracle Park on Dec. 2, with Posey, Zaidi, manager Bob Melvin, and chairman Greg Johnson, per The Athletic.
While San Francisco did miss out on Ohtani, they did get one of the top outfield free agents on the international market. On Tuesday, the Giants agreed to terms with South Korean star outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year contract worth $113 million. Lee is a five-time Gold Glove winner and the 2022 MVP in the KBO as a member of the Kiwoom Heroes. Lee has great defensive abilities and shows a tremendous ability to make contact with the baseball. It's not as huge of a signing as Ohtani, but Lee is still a good pickup by the Giants.
Not to mention, the Giants are also in the hunt to sign Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In fact, ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the Giants met with Yamamoto on Sunday. But there are plenty of other teams in the running for Yamamoto's services, including the Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Mets. The bidding war could reportedly result in Yamamoto getting a $300 million contract.
It definitely stings for the Giants and their fanbase see a big free agent spurn them again, especially this time when said player picks the Dodgers. But, Posey says they've done all they could get the two-way star to sign.