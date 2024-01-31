C.J. Stroud is already the big winner of the offseason
CJ Stroud might truly shake up the NFL world in 2024 with two pivotal assistant coaches returning.
Even as a rookie quarterback, CJ Stroud established himself as one of the best players in the entire NFL, sitting at the same table as Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson as a legitimate MVP candidate. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes through 15 regular season games. That helped the Texans win the AFC South for the first time since 2019. To further prove his mettle, Stroud, a former Ohio State star, destroyed the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.
As awesome as Stroud's rookie season was, he could be headed for even bigger and better things as the Texans fuel up for a push at the Super Bowl in the coming seasons. With the right offseason signings, that could come as soon as 2025.
Even without any moves yet, Stroud already looks like the biggest winner of the offseason precisely because of who the Texans aren't going to lose. According to the NFL Network's long-time insider Ian Rapoport, Houston's quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has decided to follow suit with highly-prized offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and remain with Stroud and the Texans organization on new contract extensions.
Johnson received interest from the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator vacancies.
Working with CJ Stroud is the biggest benefit for Texans offensive coaches
Johnson and Slowik are both taking the loyalty option, but it's not a surprise when thinking about it further.
Most of the current head coaching jobs - if not all - are unattractive to offensive coaches, especially to coaches who get to work with the young quarterback in the NFL in Stroud. They have the opportunity to compete at the highest level with Stroud, benefit from working with him, and then boost their own resumes before getting a more attractive - and potentially lucrative - job down the line.
Coaches are getting pickier and smarter when choosing future jobs. They know that timing is everything, and there is no sense in rushing, especially when the current gig is as good as this one. Stroud will be thankful for the continuity, which will allow him to build on what was an already magical 2023 campaign.