Caitlin Clark plays best game of her young career, Fever lose again
The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick of this past WNBA Draft, expecting the 22-year-old to take the league by storm. After seeing what she was able to do in college, having unreasonable expectations makes a ton of sense.
Clark has done things no other WNBA rookie has before, but her strong play hasn't led to much winning. That was the case again on Tuesday night as Clark put together the best performance of her young career but the Fever still walked away with the loss.
Caitlin Clark continues to improve, but it is not leading to wins
Clark was in complete command in Indiana's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, setting a new career-high with 30 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists. Her efficiency still lacked somewhat, particularly from behind the arc, but she attempted a career-high 15 free throws and made 13 of them.
Where Clark really shined was on the defensive end, as she recorded three steals and three blocks. She did everything she could to will her team to victory, but the Fever showed why they had the No. 1 overall pick to take Clark to begin with.
Things should only get easier for Clark who continues to get better and better. The Fever have had a brutal schedule, not only facing difficult competition, but playing eight games in 14 days. Obviously the WNBA is going to do whatever they can to get Clark on TV as much as possible, but they're not doing Clark or her team any favors with this schedule.
As disappointing as the losses are, Fever fans have no reason to be discouraged by Clark's play. It took her just eight games to put together a 30-point performance. She was great defensively too. There will be plenty more of these masterpieces to come, and as everyone continues to get better, these performances will start to lead to wins.